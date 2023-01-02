BENNINGTON — It was a standout year for downtown Bennington's special events, according to the head of the Better Bennington Corporation. And, she predicts, next year will be even better.
Before the holidays, Executive Director of the BBC Jenny Dewar set up a pop-up store in the downtown for any last minute shoppers, and she said it was a raging success.
“The woman who's doing the repurposed furniture ... she's brand new and she wasn't sure how it was going to go,” said Dewar. “People were walking out with big pieces and she was over the moon.”
The pop-up was such a hit that Dewar is already preparing another one for the weekend before Valentine’s Day. She’s working with the Putnam Group to find the empty storefronts that will host the event.
If more vendors participate, Dewar will be able to fill more than one storefront. Shoppers will be able to walk from one part of the pop-up to the other while checking out the rest of the shops downtown.
Dewar plans to have more pop-up shops after the one in February, but the timing hasn’t been finalized.
“These pop ups are great because they get people downtown shopping, and then they go shopping elsewhere. So, it's great for the vendors,” said Dewar.
First Fridays will be back this summer, and store owners will be encouraged to sell their goods outside. Main Street will close down, restaurants should have outdoor seating, and all shops in the area are welcome to set up a booth, not just the stores on Main Street.
Thursday Night Live will also be making a comeback, although Dewar is cutting the event down to twice a month instead of every week. She would love to see more people attending Thursday Night Live. It’s a free community event, and although Dewar works hard to spread the word, many people are missing out.
Dewar’s plan is to have one downtown event a week in lieu of having events back-to-back.
Dewar is “looking forward to a bigger and better May Fest this year,” even though this year's May Fest was extremely well attended. Harvest Fest will also return, and Dewar has already begun to contact vendors.
Vendors should keep an eye out for applications to all the upcoming events.
"The window competitions were really successful," she said of the events where businesses decorated their windows to fit the theme, such as Halloween, and the public voted for their favorites.
For the final year-end window competition, the Glow Lounge won first place, Gift Garden was the runner up, and the Village Chocolate Shoppe came in third.
Dewar is thinking up new events that she can bring to the community.
“What's the next thing we can do to bring people downtown and get people into our stores and into our restaurants?” she said.
As she looks back on 2022, she said, “I feel like it was a home run of a year … I'm excited to be a part of this when coming out of COVID and people getting back out.”