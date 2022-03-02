DEERFIELD VALLEY — A marketing plan will continue to be deployed to bring more visitors to Dover and Wilmington.
At a special joint meeting Feb. 16, Select Boards from both towns approved funding for a fiscal year 2023 budget presented by Tim Dolan, who started as marketing director for the bi-town project about two months ago.
“Thank you for your support,” Dolan said.
Dolan said for the current fiscal year, which is the first of a five-year plan, 10F was hired to redesign visitvermont.com, making it “much easier to navigate and much more user friendly.”
“It’s going to allow us to create some really high-quality landing pages for the advertising campaigns we’re going to put together,” he said.
Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber paid 25 percent of the cost of the website upgrade. For the project, $15,000 was budgeted, but $8,000 was saved.
Dolan said Trampoline Design was hired to define “brand pillars, voice and tone, and key differentiators” to guide advertising he hopes will begin this year.
Other efforts included hiring six local photographers and videographers. They captured content to aid in advertising and marketing the area.
The upcoming budget of $111,957 will be divided by the two towns for a total of $55,979 each.
For Dolan’s salary, $50,501 is allocated. Professional fees budgeted to cost $38,538 involve brand development, creative costs, website maintenance, photography, videography and blogging.
The project received a $30,000 grant from the state. About $8,000 is budgeted for shooting photos and videos, and $22,000 will be used on an advertising campaign.
The spending plan calls for $98,500 to go toward a digital advertising including $20,000 from the grant. Dolan said the goal is to create a multiphase campaign running from April through the beginning of October and focusing on families, young adults and diverse populations from major metropolitan areas within day-drive distances. The majority of the campaign is anticipated to run on Amazon and Facebook.
Information technology line items total $2,000 and cover programs tracking short-term rental websites, editing photos and videos, and managing social media and tracking data. Budgeted for printing is $11,500 to purchase banners, materials to educate employees of local businesses, and postcards to provide to lodging establishments to give out to guests.
Wilmington Select Board Chairman Tom Fitzgerald, the only member from either board to vote against funding the plan, asked if investing for one year meant committing for five years.
“Absolutely not,” Dolan said. “We’re just asking this amount now.”
Fitzgerald raised concerns about the five-year plan, totaling about $1 million, when looking at past and projected costs.
“Our manufacturing went away a long time ago,” said Gretchen Havreluk, economic development consultant for the town of Wilmington. “[Tourism] is our industry. We need to make sure we are keeping this in the forefront.”
Fitzgerald said about $230,000 has been spent to date, and he hasn’t seen work justifying such large expenses. Havreluk offered to share information showing the success of the project.
The plan should be re-evaluated every year, Dover Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani said.
“A marketing plan is a coordinated plan,” Dover Select Board member Dan Baliotti said. “It’s not something that can be done in five minutes.”