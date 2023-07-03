As most computer and tablet users know, you can find nearly anything on the internet. The doorway to shopping and exploring is your internet browser. If your device is a Microsoft product, you began conducting searches using Internet Explorer (recently replaced by Microsoft Bing). Apple device users are probably most familiar with Safari or Foxfire, and if Chromebook is your preference, you most likely use the cloud-based application Google Chrome.
There are literally hundreds of different doorways (browsers) to choose from — back in the early days of the "world wide web," the preferred software was a program called Alta Vista. A visit to the website www.pcmag.com can provide information on how to select the best browser for you. By far, the most familiar browser is Google, so popular that the name has become synonymous with the word browser; when told to do a search, we are often told to "Google it."
So much for Internet Browser 101. How does browsing or Googling put many people in the bullseye of scammers? In general, there are two ways that browser searches work: search placement by traffic – the more site visits, the higher on the list of sites recommended when you search, or the prominence of sites in a search is determined by paid advertising. But when it comes to scams, while these factors can be seen, the more likely criminal approach is to set up fraudulent sites based on frequently used search phrases. Here are two of the common targeting search topics:
"Discount Shopping" - Criminals are adept at cloning popular shopping websites or creating websites to promote "special deals" on in-demand or brand-name items. Don't allow your desire to "score" a deep discount deal to cloud the reality. Brand name items for sale on unknown websites for well below the usual price should be a Red Flag. Take time to research the vendor before entering personal information or credit card numbers. Scammers promote the sense that you need to take urgent action. As difficult as it may be, steer clear of the offer. A good way to check prices is to go to a mass marketing site such as Amazon. Ignore the offer if the promotion is well out of line with what is promoted on reputable discount sites.
"Free Credit Report" – At some point in everyone's life, you will be in need of a credit report: job search, big-ticket purchase, mortgage, new credit card, or loan. When those needs occur, having a copy of your credit report can provide insight into the likelihood of approval. Online criminals are aware of this and are capable of designing convincing websites that lure victims into entering names, Social Security Numbers, addresses, IDs, passwords, and many other pieces of personal information. In addition to scammers, there are many legitimate commercial websites that offer free credit reports to individuals who register in "trial" membership for a service such as identity theft protection. While this is totally legal, the provider is counting on buyers to either forget that there is a fee involved after the trial period or they simply find it too much of a bother to cancel the service.
If you need or want copies of your credit report, there are ways to get them free of charge and without any catches. Go to the website www.annualcreditreport.com. The site, sanctioned by the federal government, provides two copies of your credit report annually from each of the major credit bureaus; Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. You will be asked to provide your Social Security Number and to reply to specific questions related to your credit history. Don't be spooked by the request for your SSN. Remember, this is a trusted site, and the SSN is an initial method of identity verification.
The general message is this: be careful of how you conduct online searches and have a clear understanding of what you are providing before clicking "enter."