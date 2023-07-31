BRATTLEBORO — The Hustler's Brunch, an entrepreneurial meet-up opportunity, is coming to Brattleboro from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at The Collective Lounge, 55 Elliot St.
The Hustler's Brunch began in 2018 as a place to bring together entrepreneurs, business owners and like-minded people in a relaxed but fun atmosphere. As the event grew in Denver, Colo., founder Lizzy Brodie incorporated a featured live panel of inspiring people to share their stories of success. Also stacked with giveaways and top-tier networking, The Hustler's Brunch became a must-attend event for movers, shakers and dream chasers.
As a Vermont native, Brodie has always appreciated her roots and is thrilled to bring this event to her hometown. In her late teens/early 20s, while still living in Vermont, Brodie struggled with finding her passions and goals for her future. She followed her older brothers to Colorado and, within a couple years, began making a name for herself in the Denver music/entertainment communities.
Without any formal education, Brodie began working under mentors and taking advantage of opportunities to learn, including flying herself to New York City to work an art show with the Denver-based company Ink Monstr. She then worked with them on many events after. Events, marketing, media, promotions and connecting partnerships all became Brodie's brand.
Reflecting on her own journey and path to success inspired her to start The Hustler's Brunch and provide a space for others to be inspired as well.
"You never know who you can inspire just by sharing your story. There is always someone who looks up to you for having the courage to chase your dreams in any capacity," stated Brodie.
Featured event speakers include Brandy Rose Wint, CNA and Personal Trainer; Thandi Redd, Owner of Thandi Redd Beauty and Roger Gorton III, Travel Specialist .