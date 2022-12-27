BOSTON — For the third time in the last four years, Eversource Energy has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as the top utility in its annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies in recognition of its national leadership in promoting corporate social responsibility, sustainability and corporate citizenship.
Eversource ranked first in the nation among 53 companies in the Energy & Utilities category and 50th overall on the top-500 list among the approximately 2,000 large public companies assessed. The 2023 ranking represents Eversource’s highest finish in the four years in a row that it has been included in the independent public survey.
“Responsible environmental, social, and governance principles are at the core of our mission at Eversource because exemplary corporate citizenship is integral to serving our customers,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. “This is a gratifying confirmation of our decision to operate in an ethically and socially responsible manner in all we do. Importantly, it is also a recognition of the unyielding, everyday work of our employees across three states and a testament to their commitment to supporting the environment, racial and social justice, and morally responsible business practices.”
The Newsweek list determines the most responsible companies based on their corporate social sustainability performance and reputation. Eversource and the other recognized companies on the Newsweek ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies are featured in the Dec. 7 issue of the news magazine.