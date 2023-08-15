BRATTLEBORO — Smiles on the faces of both children and parents could be seen at the annual backpack giveaway at Brattleboro Auto Mall.
Chad Carver, general manager at Brattleboro Auto Mall, said it's "very rewarding" to see the children's excitement.
"Hopefully, it takes the burden off the parents," he said. "Everybody wins."
Backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for children about to return to classrooms. The children looked at vehicles from the Brattleboro Fire Department and Brattleboro Police Department up close and personal and talked to personnel. They received free haircuts from Shear Designs. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont was there to provide information on programming.
People trickled in despite the rain, said Jordan Brechenser, publisher at the Brattleboro Reformer. He anticipated all 200 backpacks would be picked up before the end of the event on Tuesday.
Brattleboro Auto Mall, a local family owned and operated dealership, has sponsored the event six times now. Carver said the Reformer reaches out each year for help with the giveaway.
"We're always very excited to lend a hand," he said. "Obviously, it's for a great cause."
The event also was sponsored by Fulflex rubber products supplier.