BRATTLEBORO — The regional economic development nonprofit agency, Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., is developing lending products tailored to the needs of small, new, recovering and growing businesses.
Loans range from $750 to $90,000. With minimal fees, low interest, flexible terms, and local underwriting, they are designed to ensure entrepreneurs can access the financial tools they need to meet their business goals.
Join the agency for a webinar on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. to learn about business financing opportunities through the credit corporation, local lenders and other Vermont lending partners. Register at bit.ly/bdcclend or reach out to bizhelp@brattleborodevelopment.com.
The agency has two lending programs, with two more coming online this fall. Right now, loans are available through USDA RMAP, the rural microentrepreneur assistance program. Recently, the agency added a loan through the Windham County Economic Development Program, revolving loan funds made available through the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station closure agreement.
The agency can provide gap financing and take a highly individualized approach to each borrower. It partners with commercial lenders to provide products that work with traditional financing. It also partners with other public sector and nonprofit lenders, like town revolving loan funds, and the state’s lending agency, Vermont Economic Development Authority. Credit corporation loans can be deployed for a range of uses, from working capital and equipment, to construction and facility purchase.
All borrowers are provided with technical assistance and support throughout the application process. The agency is committed to addressing disparities in business financing that have negatively impacted historically underserved communities. The credit corporation is taking extra steps to reach and serve BIPOC entrepreneurs as well as women, veterans and other underserved people to ensure they access its lending and its newly expanded business technical assistance services.