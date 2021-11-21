BRATTLEBORO — F.W. Webb Co. needs more space locally.
"We've been in Brattleboro since 1986," Mark Mcallister, branch manager, said Wednesday at a hearing with the Brattleboro Development Review Board. "Back in 1999, we built the building where we currently are up in the Industrial Park. You know, in the last 20 years, we have quickly outgrown the facility."
Other Brattleboro properties were eyed for the project but the company decided to build on the same land it has its business at 231 John Seitz Drive in the Exit 1 Industrial Park, Mcallister said.
"I think we've come up with a pretty good plan where we can grow there to suit our needs and our customers' needs, which definitely benefits Brattleboro," Mcallister said.
The Development Review Board voted unanimously to approve a site plan and grant local approval for a state Act 250 permit for a plan to construct a 15,000-square-foot addition, expand outdoor storage area and make site improvements. Conditions will require the company to consult with Efficiency Vermont on energy issues and comply with a memo of requests from the Brattleboro Fire Department.
F.W. Webb is a wholesale distributor of plumbing; heating; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; and pipes, valves and fittings; and related products and supplies.
The company's roots go back to 1866, according to fwwebb.com, and is a family-owned business, serving residential and commercial contractors and industry professionals. It has grown to become "the largest wholesale distributor of its kind in the Northeast" with more than 2,000 employees and locations in nine states, the site states.
About eight employees currently work at the the Brattleboro branch. With the local expansion, four more employees are expected to join the ranks.