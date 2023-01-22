BRATTLEBORO — For more than 50 years, WW Building Supply has been the one-stop shop for hardware supplies and lumber. With knowledgeable staff and as a longstanding family business, WW Building Supply serves Southern Vermont D.I.Y.ers, weekend warriors and construction experts at its shops in Wilmington and Newfane.
What does it mean to operate a full-service hardware store and lumber yard? Providing every possible product you need to build a house or maintain your home — lumber, building materials, roofing, foundation forms, drywall, paint, windows, doors, cleaning supplies, power tools, nails, screws, hardware, wood pellets and much more.
WW Building Supply customers can feel confident in a better finished product because of the company’s high quality, particularly in lumber and building materials that make jobsite projects more efficient.
Customers and the relationships that are built with the employees are the priority at WW Building Supply.
“I am most proud of the staff who work here. They are so dedicated and knowledgeable. We carry so many products, and we’re always looking for the best quality products on the market, but it’s our people who make every day special,” said General Manager Steve Wolf. “The relationships we have with our customers make us feel actively invested in their success. We share their challenges and celebrate their victories.”
Wolf said the local people whom the company serves is what makes his job meaningful and why he comes to work each day.
“I like building a work environment where everyone has a voice and a place on our team,” he said.
The foundation for this type of work environment and community focus dates back to 1969, when the company started as a lumber holding business for a housing development project led by Wayne White. Five years later it was sold to Dick Raymo, who opened the Wilmington store, which ran for 30 years. The current owner, Ed Druke, who started working at WW Building Supply in 1985, bought the business from Raymo in 2006 and continues to serve at the company every day with his family.
“Our 50-plus year history has seen just three owners, all of them local and family-focused. Our staff culture has a strong foundation in our local communities,” Wolf said.
The history, employees and future of WW Building Supply are congruent — value large and small projects and customer’s goals, providing high quality products and customer service and supporting its communities for another 50 years as a locally focused and family run business.
WW Building Supply offers free delivery and sells hardware products, building materials and masonry supplies. It's also equipped with a Benjamin Moore paint center, kitchen and bath design center and Marvin window and door showroom.
“There’s nothing too big or too small for us to be helpful and ready to service our customers’ needs,” Wolf said. “We will never sell something we don’t believe in, and we’re honest about the pros and cons of different purchasing decisions.”
WW Building Supply in Wilmington and Newfane are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Visit wwbuilding.com for more information.