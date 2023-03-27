MONTPELIER — The Vermont Farm to School & Early Childhood Network works to educate and engage children and young adults on the connections that exist between agriculture, nutrition, community and health.
Farm to School Vision Grants are designed to support innovative projects that engage youth in exploring those connections and addressing contemporary problems such as climate change, food insecurity, food sovereignty, health disparities and racial injustice.
A total of $150,000 is available through this competitive funding opportunity, the state Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced. The minimum award is $5,000, and the maximum award is $50,000. Schools, school districts, early childhood educators, afterschool programs, and nonprofit groups working in partnership within the Vermont Farm to School and Early Childhood Network are eligible to apply.
Strong proposals will be scalable and/or replicable, prioritize youth leadership and demonstrate significant effects on Vermont youth.
Apply for the Vision Grant by April 24 at noon. An informational webinar will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. to learn more about this opportunity. For more information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/businessdevelopment/farm-school-early-childhood-and-institutions/farm-school-vision-grant.