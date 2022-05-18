KEENE N.H. — The latest effort of JoAnn and Bill Fenton, co-chairs for the Hundred Nights Capital Campaign, has raised $15,145 during the month of April. Over 85 percent of the total $5.5 million needed has been reached, leaving the organization with the task of procuring the final $835,000.
A Facebook online campaign was conducted with the promise of dollar-for-dollar matching funds from Fenton Family Dealerships, up to a total of $10,000. The generosity of the greater community brought in $5,145, and Bill Fenton decided to meet his maximum $10,000 pledge by adding the remaining funds, bringing the total raised to $15,145.
Addressing homelessness in the Monadnock Region is important to the Fenton family, as expressed by JoAnn: "Bill and I are honored to be part of this amazing team effort to build a much-needed emergency shelter and resource center. As long-time supporters and volunteers at Hundred Nights, the Fenton family has always prioritized basic needs in our community, and there is no more fundamental need than housing."
The goal of the campaign is to offer safe, accessible, appropriate and adequate emergency shelter, including intentional spaces where effective case management services can be delivered.
The mission of Hundred Nights, Inc. is to provide shelter and crisis related services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness year-round. To make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit hundrednightsinc.org or contact Mindy Cambiar, Executive Director, at 603-352-5197 or hundrednightsinc@gmail.com.