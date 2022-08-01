KEENE, N.H. — The Hundred Nights Homeless shelter in Keene, N.H., has raised about 82 percent of the $6.2 million necessary to build its much-needed new facility.
Because of inflation and the sharp rise in building costs, the estimated cost of the building has increased by about $700,000, presenting a challenge for a capital campaign that was so close to meeting its goal.
Bill and JoAnn Fenton, owners of the Fenton Family Dealerships and co-chairs of the Hundred Nights capital campaign, recently announced that through the end of the year, they will match donations to the campaign up to a total of $250,000.
The Fentons says they are committed to supporting primary needs in the community for vulnerable men, women and children, and feel strongly about the strategic impact of Hundred Nights plans for the future.
"My husband and I like to support the community as much as we can. Where our heart is, is basic needs, and there’s no more basic need than having a roof over your head. As a local business, we also feel a responsibility to give back to our communities," said JoAnn Fenton in a statement.
The goal of the campaign is to offer safe, accessible, appropriate and adequate emergency shelter, including intentional spaces where effective case management services can be delivered.
Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights, was thrilled to have additional support from the Fenton family.
“As soon as the Fentons realized that the rising costs of construction and materials had increased our capital campaign goal from $5.5 million to $6.2 million, they issued this matching challenge to the larger community. What a great gift,” said Cambiar.
For more information and to support the campaign, visit hundrednightsinc.org.