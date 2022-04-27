KEENE, N.H. — William Fenton, president of Toyota of Keene and Fenton Family Dealerships, was recently reelected to a two-year term on the New England Toyota Dealer Advertising Board of Directors. Additionally, Fenton was appointed by the board to serve on the Toyota National Dealer Advertising Committee, as the New England representative.
As national representative, the board’s responsibilities are to review and approve all media and national advertising campaigns. Fenton will represent all 71 Boston region dealers.
Fenton has been a Toyota dealer in Keene for 36 years, has served on the Toyota Dealer Council and is an 18-time winner of the Toyota President’s award. Fenton Family Dealerships are supporters of many local charities and organizations, which led to Fenton receiving the Time Dealer of the Year Award in 2018 for Toyota's Eastern region.