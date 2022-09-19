WALPOLE, N.H. — It's official: the state of New Hampshire has budgeted $17.7 million in its 10-year highway plan for the rehabilitation of the historic Vilas Bridge over the Connecticut River, which has been closed since 2009.
According to the plan, which was adopted earlier this summer and signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, design and engineering work would begin next year, with construction slated to start in 2028. Vermont is paying 7 percent of the "preliminary budgeted costs" of the bridge, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand.
Arcand said that once the money is budgeted, the commitment to fix the bridge is there. "It's funded," he said.
Rockingham and Bellows Falls Municipal Manager Scott Pickup had announced the New Hampshire bridge news to the Bellows Falls Village Trustees last week, and it was greeted with support along with a tinge of disbelief.
"This is a tremendous boost to our area wide plan, and will help us to leverage additional funds for other infrastructure improvements on The Island," said Pickup. The town and the state of Vermont are working on two other bridge projects on The Island, including a new Depot Street Bridge.
Village President Deborah Wright, who has long pushed New Hampshire officials to fix and reopen the historic 1930 Vilas Bridge, said she was pleased but a tad wary.
"I wish there was something in writing despite the 10-year plan," she said Monday. "The 10-year plan can change." In 2009, it was estimated to cost $6 million to fix the bridge, she noted.
Over the years, the state of Vermont has made various financial offers as an incentive to New Hampshire to fix the bridge, which is largely owned by New Hampshire.
Over the years, resistance to fixing the Vilas Bridge has centered on the fact that the two communities are already served by another bridge across the Connecticut River -- the New Arch Bridge, which is only a mile upstream.
J.B. Mack, chief planner for the Southwest New Hampshire Region Commission, said it was good news for the region and a "milestone."
"The Vilas Bridge project, for the first time, is considered fully funded in NH’s Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan at an estimated cost of $17,708,682," Mack said in an email on Monday.
He said that the Ten Year Plan is updated every two years. "There is always the possibility that project priorities could change in future iterations of the plan, but the Vilas Bridge project getting into the plan fully funded is a significant milestone. Another good sign is that the preliminary engineering phase of the project is scheduled for 2023, because it should provide the project ongoing momentum moving forward," he said.
Wright said that since the Vilas Bridge closed, businesses have felt the pain. "People who are coming through the village tend to stop. Those businesses now don't get that advantage," she said.
Since the Vilas Bridge closed, she said businesses have been hit hard. A traveler coming across the New Arch Bridge "can just turn right" and miss all the businesses in the downtown area, she said.
With the Vilas Bridge reopened, she said, it would "reinvigorate some of the businesses here," she said.
In addition to the downtown, with the Vilas Bridge reopened, it would make for easier access to The Island, that portion of downtown Bellows Falls that is cut off by the Bellows Falls Canal and the Connecticut River.
Rockingham and Bellows Falls hope to use that largely industrial area to generate economic investment and development in the area.
"It's an important part of the scheme for area wide development," she said. "We share the community with Walpole; we have an extended community."
Having a second bridge would also be good for traffic, she said. "In the summer, traffic was backed up into North Walpole," she said, raising questions about emergency access.
The Vilas Bridge has been part of the Bellows Falls community since 1930, she said.
"Historically, it's been part of our community forever. It's important to the flavor and feel of Bellows Falls," she said.
The Vilas Bridge was named for local philanthropist Charles Vilas of Alstead, N.H. It replaced a long-standing covered bridge. The bridge is 635 feet long and is a two-span concrete arch bridge.
Wright said that since the bridge closed and was blocked to pedestrians even, access to the historic petroglyphs, which are located on the Vermont side of the bridge, has been difficult. "We'll get our access back to the petroglyphs," she said.
"The naysayers said they would never see it back open," said Wright. It was on the New Hampshire 10-year plan before, she said, and "fell off." "What will happen in two years?" she asked.
"It's great," she said. "But you can also keep your fingers crossed and hold your breath. And six years is a long time to hold your breath."
"Let's not even go there," Arcand said, when questioned about how firm the commitment was.