DORSET — Maria Timmerman sometimes gets customers who qualify as outliers at In Stitches Fine Needlepoint, which she owns. These patrons only make one visit to the store for each of their projects.
They will buy a blank piece of canvas and some fiber and then create their own needlepoint designs. Others will buy one of the store's hand-painted canvases, perform the needlepoint over the paints and then do the finishing work - the sewing necessary for integrating the canvas into a pillow, Christmas stocking, ornament or some other item.
Most customers, however, follow the process. They buy the hand-painted canvases, some coils or cards of colored fibers, and then withdraw to add those fibers to the canvas with needlepoint stitches. Depending on the size of the canvas and the dedication of the craftsperson, weeks or months will pass before they return to the store to leave the completed canvas to be finished into a desired end product.
"Business is great," Timmerman said on a Saturday afternoon late last month, after the last customers of the day had left her store, which operates from a leased red building in a small retail plaza at 3041 Route 30. "The silver lining for COVID for me was that my business was gangbusters. I'm the only needlepoint store in Vermont."
In Stitches Fine Needlepoint was opened in Ballston Spa, in Saratoga County, N.Y., in 2006. Three years later, the store was relocated to Dorset when Timmerman and her family moved to Vermont so her son could attend high school at the Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester. The new location was about three times the size of the first store.
"I've been stitching for a long time," said Timmerman, 59. "This is something I grew up with."
Her mother, Margaret Donohue, had run needlepoint shops in New Jersey and later in Vermont. She also did her own finishing work. Since opening in 2006, Timmerman has engaged the exclusive finishing services of a woman in New York.
"The way I have always done finishing in my shop is I choose the fabrics and the trims that go on your pieces," Timmerman explained. She has an inventory of fabrics in the back of the store, and said she normally spends Mondays (the store is open from Wednesday to Saturday) selecting the fabrics and trims that will accompany the completed canvases to the finisher. Timmerman then devotes much of every Tuesday with her finisher.
Finishing costs typically range from $55 to $200, depending on the size of the canvas and the fabrics and trims necessary to complete the job. Timmerman said most of her customers prefer to do the needlepoint stitching but stay away from what can be the frustrating sewing tasks needed on the finishing.
"There are a whole lot of tricks you need to know, and a mistake can be catastrophic," she said.
Canvasses were recently priced from $35 to $500. The cost is determined by the size but also by the intricacy of the design. The store was selling the works of about 35 artists, Timmerman said. Artists create the original design and typically use a painting service to make the production pieces. They are not cranked out on machines but painted one at a time, with each stitch counted.
"If you're a stitcher, you totally understand the difference between hand-painted and mass-produced," Timmerman said. "Because the canvas is woven and it's like a grid, if they're mass-produced and if that grid even moves a fraction, a straight line will no longer be straight."
There are many finished goods inside the store, including pillows piled on a couch just inside the entrance door. Timmerman made them all and none are available for sale. The display pieces are meant to show customers what can be done with canvases, but they also allow the store's owner to remain an active practitioner of the craft.
"I think needlepoint is a way of unwinding," Timmerman said. "It's a very therapeutic, repetitive kind of thing that is very, very relaxing."
Fiber costs $6 per skein, and from $4.25 to $6 when purchased in smaller quantities wrapped around a card. Most of the store's fibers are made from silk and silk-wool blends, according to the owner, and she does not stock examples made from cotton.
Some canvases call for more than 25 different types and colors of silk.
"My philosophy," Timmerman said, "is if you're going to spend the time and effort to do these things - and it is a monetary investment for sure - you might as well stitch with the nicest stuff."