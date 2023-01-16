MANCHESTER — The first winter after I moved to Manchester, I noticed that most of the active, outdoorsy women I met seemed to sport distinct, colorful, comfortable-looking hats as part of their outdoor uniform.
Later, while browsing at the Mountain Goat in town for holiday presents, I saw a collection of these hats for sale, along with similar headbands and neck warmers. They were a brand I hadn’t heard of before but instantly loved: Skida. What was the story behind this adorable brand of winter accessories, I wondered, as I bought several for friends?
A quick Google search brought me to the company’s website. I learned the story behind the brand is almost as charming as the products themselves. The founder, Corrine Prevot, is a native Vermonter and former Burke Mountain Academy student who originally handmade the first iteration of the hats for her cross-country ski teammates in 2008. The hats got noticed by other female Nordys who wanted something different than the customary drab winter hats they were wearing. Soon, Prevot and her family were making more of the hats for other teams, and the early version of the company was born.
Prevot continued to grow Skida as a student at Middlebury College, where she was also a member of the school’s Division 1 Nordic ski team. She participated in the Middlebury Entrepreneurs program, a course for students hoping to start their own business. While still in college, her company already was generating $100,000 in business annually.
After graduating from Middlebury, she did a stint in the Bridge program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and then set up her company’s headquarters in Burlington. Keeping the company’s roots squarely in Vermont, she sought out manufacturers from the Northeast Kingdom to stitch most of her products. In 2015, the company opened a retail store in Burlington on Pine Street.
In 2018, Prevot was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Manufacturing and Industry for her achievements with Skida. According to her Forbes profile, that past fiscal year the company sold over 78,000 products.
Shortly after receiving this honor, Prevot did a podcast interview with David Bradbury and Sam Roach-Gerber of the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies, the two masterminds behind the Middlebury Entrepreneurs program that had helped her take Skida to the next level.
She attributed the appeal of her products to the technical qualities of the fabric, the interesting patterns, and because most of the products are stitched in Vermont. Indeed, these things inform the company’s mission, which is commitment to “local production, limited edition products and a fresh perspective.”
Prevot also emphasized the community around the product, and how connectivity through Facebook and the company’s website and blog was instrumental in growing the brand. Skida products are now available online, at the company’s Burlington store, and from multiple independent retailers. In addition to their hats, headbands, and neckwear, Skida has expanded their repertoire to include scrunchies, gear patches, bikewear and even stylish cloth masks during the pandemic.
The company gives back to the community, too. Partnering with 10 cancer centers across the U.S., the “Skida [+1]” program provides hats to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The program initially began in 2011 when a customer contacted Skida to purchase hats for his wife, who was undergoing chemotherapy at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, and other women at the center receiving cancer treatment. Currently, customers can enter a promotion code at checkout when they purchase a hat online or at the company store in Burlington, and the company will donate a hat to the participating hospital the customer has designated.
In our area, Skida products can be purchased at the Mountain Goat on Main Street in Manchester, or at H.N. Williams on Route 30 in Dorset.