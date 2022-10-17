DORSET — Georganna “Janno” Gay is proud of the level of vertical integration in Flower Brook Pottery, which she owns. Her production facility is in a handsome white building at 3210 State Route 30.
“This trap door opens and I have an electric kiln downstairs,” Gay said last Thursday morning, showing a visitor around the first level of her shop. “It makes it possible for me to manufacture here.”
The retail store occupies most of the space inside the front door, and is stocked with dishes, plates, pots, cups, platters and other pottery, along with cards and some gift items. Gay’s work area, where some pottery dries while others stand ready to receive colorful designs applied by the owner’s hand, is in a corner behind the sales counter.
The store opened in 1997.
“This is a working studio,” Gay said, “And I’m busier than ever.”
About 90 percent of Flower Brook Pottery’s revenues come from sales of pottery, according to Gay, and around 65 percent of the pottery items begin as lumps of clay which she fashions into shapes and then fires in the subterranean kiln. Other bisqueware pieces are purchased as “blanks” and finished in the Dorset studio.
“It helps me with production because I can’t keep up with demand,” Gay said. “But I mix my own glaze and I paint everything.”
Pottery items in the store were recently priced from $14 for a custard cup, to nearly $500 for the custom designs Gay performs on platters and other larger pieces. In recent years the custom work has grown to represent an important segment of the business.
“Say it’s a wedding venue,” Gay explained, “and they have certain botanicals that they want to include on it, and then their dog.” Working from photographs, she applies artistic renditions of places, animals and other subjects onto the custom pottery piece.
She showed off some of her recent output, including golf tournament platters made for a country club in Rhode Island, along with plates and bowls that will be presented to the winners of croquet, lawn tennis and table tennis competitions held by other organizers.
Gay has a degree in glass sculpture from the California College of Arts & Crafts. Her work with pottery began in 1987, after she moved to Vermont.
“I taught myself how to make pottery, just because it was cost prohibitive to pursue the glass career,” she said.
She worked at perfecting the manufacture of pots and then experimented with various color combinations. A chance encounter with a sales representative, in 1988, led to the rep bringing Gay’s pottery to New Jersey and returning to Vermont handfuls of orders.
“I had to figure out how to make a lot of pottery,” Gay said.
Gay started the Majolica Ceramic Studio in South Londonderry. She and her three employees made pottery for the wholesale market. She had a throwing studio, where the clay was shaped and fired in a kiln, and a glazing studio, where the designs were added by hand.
In 1992, she relocated to Pawlet and renamed the business after the local Flower Brook watershed.
“We were cranking out a lot of pottery,” Gay said. In the mid-1990s, the wholesale pottery market began changing and she had to reduce her staff.
“I knew I had to access my customers directly through retail,” Gay said. She attended some craft shows but found the experience frustrating when she measured the sales against the time and distance involved in traveling to the shows. In 1997, a newspaper advertisement for an available building in Dorset caught her eye. She was astonished when she learned its address: 3210 Route 30.
“I’d been coveting this building ever since we moved to Pawlet,” Gay said, of the place which had hosted a short-lived antiquarian bookstore and been the longtime offices of a real estate firm. “I knew it was my place as soon as I saw it.”
Flower Brook Pottery, named for a stream that meanders between Pawlet and Danby, has been a Dorset fixture for the last 25 years but the enterprise has not been static since 1997.
Gifts were a larger part of the business until the recession and stock market plunge of 2008, Gay said, after which she filled some of the floor space previously occupied by gift merchandise with stations where patrons could paint their own pottery.
The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to paint-your-own and Gay has no plans to bring it back.
“I’m busier than ever post-COVID,” she said. “I’m booked halfway through 2023 right now.”