MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, in partnership with VEIC, announces the availability of free assessments for Vermont small businesses interested in switching from fossil fuels for their heating needs to Advanced Wood Heat. AWH includes a wide scale of technologies, from small EPA certified wood stoves all the way to wood chip boilers appropriate for large commercial buildings.
Energy experts at VEIC will analyze fuel usage data provided by each business and basic information about the businesses, including their functions, needs, and location to determine whether AWH is a good fit. If so, they will then determine the potential upfront costs and long-term savings. Businesses that appear to be good candidates to make the switch to AWH will then have the opportunity to participate in a more technical, no-cost follow-up assessment.
Vermont is a leader in AWH with 24 percent of thermal energy needs met by wood heat and a goal of increasing that to 35 percent by the year 2030. Sustainably sourced wood fuels offer lower and less volatile prices than fossil fuels, as well as dramatically lower carbon emissions, while supporting Vermont forests and local economies – a win-win-win.
To be considered for participation in the program, businesses should complete this short intake form (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCK2DXT).
The program is funded through the US Department of Agriculture’s Renewable Energy Development Assistance Program. For information on this opportunity and all available wood heating rebates and incentives, visit https://fpr.vermont.gov/woodenergy/rebates.