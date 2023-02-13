PAWLET — The retail store at the Woodlawn Farmstead opened in January 2021, or about 190 years after members of the Leach family began milking dairy cows on the lands beside 8128 Route 30.
Inside the store, there are cuts of beef from cows that were raised almost entirely on feeds grown by the farm. Inside another refrigerated case are cheeses and butters produced from milk given by the farm’s cows, which also feed mostly on crops grown in-house.
Those products represent something else you don’t see every day on the farm: vertical integration. That means the Leaches use much of what they grow themselves to keep their animals fed and happy, instead of relying on outside vendors. It also provides the farm greater control over the end products it sells.
“It’s something that sets us apart from the rest of the dairy industry in a big way,” said Seth Leach, 41, owner of the farm since 2020 and the seventh generation of the family to practice agriculture there. “We actually grow all our own feed — and that includes the grain.”
Other than using a small amount of purchased grain, comprised of a mixture of minerals and micronutrients, Leach said the farm‘s soybeans, corn and hay were all grown on area lands that he owns or leases.
There are about 300 dairy cattle, including heifers, and about 80 beef cows. The main farm is about 400 acres in size, while a second property, along Route 133 in Pawlet, is only 20 acres smaller.
Woodlawn Farmstead started to raise beef cattle a few years ago, because the dairy market had changed, Leach explained. The farm did not need as many milk-producing Holsteins.
When they tasted the results, Leach and members of his family felt they had a perfect sideline to the farm’s primary role of producing milk.
“We realized that we had something that was pretty terrific,” Leach said. “We started to get excited about trying to market a little bit of it directly.”
The meats all carry the Woodlawn Farmstead label and are packaged for the farm in a U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified facility. The farm store is the primary means for selling the meat to the public.
Some ground beef is sold to area restaurants and sold through some general stores. These external sales are necessary for keeping the farm store’s freezer full of steaks.
“When you get a beef cow processed, you get a relatively small amount of steak compared to how much ground beef is generated,” Leach said. “Rib-eyes and tenderloins sell much faster than the 350 pounds of ground beef that we might get off of one.”
Purchases are recorded in a spiral notebook. Cash is accepted, and there’s a Square terminal for customers wishing to pay for their goods with cards.
Cheeses are from Plymouth Artisan Cheese, in Plymouth, and the Crowley Cheese Co., in Mount Holly. Leach has sold milk to those farms for three years. He once used the services of a hauler to bring milk to their production facilities, but later purchased the vendor’s milk truck and brought the transportation in-house.
“This is one of the things that I’m most proud of — developing the relationship with these two cheesemakers,” Leach said. “They had a need for their product to buy really high-quality milk, and that was one of the things that I had the ability to sell.”
Alongside the cheeses in the cooler are boxes of butter made by the Cabot Creamery. Leach is a member of the Agri-Mark cooperative, which owns the Cabot brand, and the butter is another way patrons can support the Woodlawn Farmstead.
“When my milk does not go into Plymouth Cheese or Crowley Cheese,” Leach said, “it goes on a truck either to Middlebury to have cheese made or to West Springfield (Mass.) for butter production.”
Leach runs the operation with the assistance of four full-time employees. His father, Tim, remains involved with the farm, in which he owned a stake until three years ago. His son said his father’s expertise is especially helpful during the busy planting and harvesting seasons.
“I was my dad’s sidekick forever,” Seth Leach said. He grew up on the farm, but it was only in high school that he realized he wanted to make agriculture his life’s work. He began working full-time on the Woodlawn Farmstead after he graduated from the University of Vermont in 2003.
“I loved this place so much that I certainly couldn’t envision being in a different place,” he said.
Beyond the beef and dairy products, the store offers maple syrup made in the farm’s sugar house. Other products, including honey, cider vinegars, preserves and cured salamis, are supplied by local vendors.
Agriculture is not known for being an easy way of making a living, and Seth Leach said he could not remember a time when there were not challenges on the farm. His parents faced them, he faces them, and his son, Logan, 12, likely will face them if he decides to enter the family business when he becomes older.
The year 2022 was tumultuous at the Woodlawn Farmstead, according to its owner.
“It’s kind of like the best of times and the worst of times,” Seth Leach said. “Gross revenue was high. The value of my milk was high on the income side of things, but I’ve never seen expenses as high as they were.”
There are no days off on a dairy farm, and the farm store is open every day. Tim Leach normally unlocks it at about 8 every morning and his son and successor normally locks it up after 6 p.m., before he retires to his white house after another full day.
Seth Leach said he has enjoyed the beef side of farming. He likes providing people with a selection not normally found in a grocery store. For example, skirt steaks and hanger steaks are relatively rare in stores, because only a few cuts are available on each animal.
When he happens to be in his little store and overhears the enthusiasm of patrons that stumbled upon the place, Leach is glad the family two years ago made the decision to begin offering some of the farm’s production to the public.
“Being exposed on Route 30 is good for the random person that just wants to pop in and see what’s here,” he said. “But we’ve also developed a base of customers that have found the beef and keep coming back, because it’s really good.”