WINHALL — For decades, tourists, locals, foodies and celebrities flocked to the Carnegie Deli in New York City to enjoy its signature “big as your head” pastrami and corned beef sandwiches — that is, until the deli closed in 2016.
Today, that Big Apple experience can be found again in the mountains of Vermont, at just one location: The Winhall Market, on Route 30 in Bondville.
Owner Robert “Bobby” Montuoro scored big when he secured the license to serve Carnegie Deli's specially cured meats, breads, sandwiches and sweets, prepared and served following strict guidelines outlined in the agreement.
Montuoro credits his good luck to a homeowner and friend who introduced him to the former deli owner and helped him “jump through all the red tape,” he said. "Getting this license is a really big deal, and it happened so quickly,” he said.
Montuoro admits he wasn’t sure if a brand so recognizable in New York City would win the hearts and bellies of his customers. “Adding something like Carnegie Deli is a crapshoot,” he said.
The clientele he serves at the Winhall Market is different from those who frequent his other nearby establishments, The Village Pie, Bar 802 and Stratton Mountain Market and Deli.
“I know my clients up there. On the mountain, I am creamed for five months out of the year, but down here it is year-round, and there are locals here, people who have been living here for 50 years and who are not so prone to change," he said.
Soon after he posted the products on the website, sales were brisk, steady and local. Customers have been ordering online and straight from the counter where towering sandwiches are made to order on Carnegie Deli rye bread.
And there's more Carnegie Deli favorites at the counter: rye bread, spicy brown mustard, babka, cheesecake and black and white cookies, which Montuoro says are “the best I have ever eaten.”
For those unfamiliar, the Carnegie Deli was a Jewish delicatessen located near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan that opened in 1937. Over time, it became famous for both its singular dining experience and for its dishes, with special family recipes, a welcome and predictable menu, and giant servings that were passed down through generations of family ownership. Inside, the tables were set closely together, with the walls lined with framed photos of celebrities and the scent of brined meats hung heavy in the air. Taken all together, Carnegie Deli was, quite simply, an experience, a culinary institution and a frequent destination for celebrities, entertainers and comics, and those hoping to spot them at the restaurant.
Today, the meats and other best sellers are available exclusively through a franchise or license arrangement. According to Montuoro, there are just a handful of franchises and counters in the country where one can purchase Carnegie Deli products. At Winhall Market, the Carnegie Deli meats share counter space with another newcomer, Boar's Head, a brand Montuoro grew up with and one that is already a mainstay at his other mountain eateries.
It is all still a work in progress, Montuoro said. It was just a month ago when Winhall Market changed hands after sitting idle on the market for months. Both the building and the business were purchased from Lorraine Neuhaus, who retired more than a year ago and moved to South Carolina.
Montuoro says he has big plans for the store. “We’ve just started to upgrade the place, but the middle of winter isn’t a good time to work on it,” he said.
Vermont Barns, a Jamaica design and build firm that has worked on Montuoro's restaurants, will be involved in what sounds like a total makeover. Upgrades inside and outside the building are planned along with a new kitchen and more.
“It’s is a long-term play for me,” he said. “When I am done with Winhall Market, it will look just like a country store.”