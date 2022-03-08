When the owner of Vermont News & Media was evacuating his Ukrainian employees to Bulgaria, Ivan Sonin and his wife were among those who escaped before the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
Sonin, 32, is the head of software development for Boston Unisoft Technology, a web development firm owned by Paul Belogour, who also owns the Reformer, Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal.
Belogour has offices in Sofia and Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, and Sonin is in Sophia, staying in an apartment through Airbnb.
Sonin is one of many who left Ukraine before the fighting commenced; the United Nations reports that 2 million more people have fled since, with numbers increasing daily. Sonin left his native city of Dnipro on Feb. 15, just days before the conflict began.
Refugees to be housed at Belogour’s Bulgarian hotel; his pro soccer team opens doors to displaced women, children
He and his wife, Anastasia Sonina, 31, a Boston Unisoft project manager, brought little with them, packing as if they were going away for just a brief while.
“Some clothes, laptop, nothing special, like a regular trip,” Sonin said. The husband and wife are hopeful but uncertain when they’ll be able to go home again.
They traveled by plane to Istanbul and then Bulgaria, noting that the pre-war flight was sedate, as no one was fully expecting an invasion.
In Bulgaria, Ukrainians are gathering and connecting virtually, Sonin said, and people are posting about places to stay, jobs and even financial aid. He noted most evacuees are going to Poland.
The local residents of Sophia are making him and his wife feel comfortable in their temporary home.
“People try to help as many as they can. Even provide free parking for Ukrainian cars,” said Sonin.
Of Belogour’s 30 employees in Ukraine, Sonin was one of five who got out before the war. Meanwhile, many of Sonin’s friends remain in Ukraine.
“Some of them move to the western part of Ukraine, some stay in Dnipro, some go to the army,” he said.
Before he left, the Ukrainian military began outfitting citizens with weapons and military gear. Sonin said that’s not the only option for his countrymen.
“In Dnipro, now you can buy any type of weapons by yourself. This is the first option,” Sonin said.
A second option is to join the Ukrainian territorial defense forces. Sonin said one of his co-workers tried to do that but was declined.
“Because they take first of all people that have experience of eight years of war in Donbas, and this number is like 300,000 to 400,000 in Ukraine,” Sonin said. The Donbas War ignited in 2014, with Russian-backed separatists pitted against Ukrainians in Eastern Ukraine, claiming more than 14,000 lives.
Whether Ukraine’s military and militias will be enough to repel their forces, Sonin said, “This is a complicated question,” and that Ukrainians will make the best of the situation.
Reports from home in Dnipro relay that there’s been no interference with electricity, heat, running water and internet. The fighting is still about 100 kilometers away, Sonin said, and life there is going on there with business as usual, except for the occasional air-raid siren and run for a bomb shelter.
Russians and Ukrainians are often closely related by blood, but not so much in ideology, the web developer noted. Sonin has an aunt, uncle and cousin in Russia, and he said, “They totally support the war.”
His father is Russian born, but emigrated to Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union. To Sonin, the war doesn’t feel like a civil war, despite the close ties.
“No, we are totally different,” Sonin said. This divergence began in 2004 with the Orange Revolution’s protests and political rallies, “and now we have totally different way of thinking.”
Away from home, Sonin and fellow evacuees slept little when they first arrived, steadily watching updates on the news. Now, after two weeks of war, the news has become painfully repetitive.
“Now, not so much changes every day. We are looking at the news in the morning and hope that one day, we will see that all is over,” he said.