BRATTLEBORO — “Anything that you can put between two slices of bread, you can put in a dosa … and more,” says chef Nash Patel.
It’s a rather simple analogy from a man who knows what he is talking about. Patel is the co-founder of Dosa Kitchen, an Indian eatery that specializes in the dosa, a flat, circular savory crepe made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils.
While many in the U.S. are familiar with naan and kebabs from the north of India, dosas are a ubiquitous part of food from the south of the country, and are just as are just as distinctive, having evolved (and continuing to) over thousands of years, as they absorb cooking styles and influences from abroad.
Founded in 2014 by Patel and his wife, Leda Scheintaub, Dosa Kitchen operates out of a food truck at the Retreat Farm on Route 30, drawing customers from Vermont and at least four nearby states. Each one of his customers comes there for a different reason, whether it is a longing for the oft-searched but seldom-found flavors of a faraway homeland, or an intrigue to try something that is new and familiar all at once.
“The Indian community was very confused: What is this dosa place sitting here in the middle of Brattleboro?” says Patel, recalling earlier days in business. “A lot of our customers come from places like Boston and New York, and as they drive past, they catch a glimpse of a sign with the word ‘dosa’ on it.”
'They didn’t believe this place was here'
“They didn’t believe this place was here,” he added. “They would drive a mile ahead, remember that they had seen this dosa place, and then drive back.”
What’s amazing is the cross-section of people from different communities that Dosa Kitchen pulls in: in many ways, it mirrors America’s relationship with immigration.
“You do get a lot of Filipinos stopping by: They love Indian food after all,” he said. “We of course do get plenty from the Caucasian community, as well. There is a connection with the African communities also, because their fermented crepe, injera, is so close to the dosa.
“Once in a while, you will find a Latino coming and trying it. We do sometimes, for example, get a trucker coming by and asking him for a dosa, so I will make him a taco-style dosa with some cheese on it, and he is happy. A lot of truck drivers come through here.”
Curious by-product of colonialism
Patel was born in the city of Pune in West India. He is of Anglo-Indian extraction, a curious by-product of colonialism: He has British ancestry on his mother’s and father’s sides, and one of his grandmothers has Dutch roots. With a melange of east and west in his genes, small wonder that Patel seems to be on an endless pursuit to successfully amalgamate foods from both halves of the world.
While he was still a little boy, Patel moved with his mom to Hyderabad on India's east coast. Today, the metropolis is an IT hub and has a thriving shipbuilding industry, but it is also where Patel took his first steps toward creating a bond with food that would last forever.
On a recent three-way video call with Patel and Vermont News & Media, his mom, Marion, spoke from the family home in Hyderabad.
Of dosas, Marion says they always have been treated as a delicacy in her house. "My two children and my brother — I used to make dosas for them on the stove, but there was nobody to make for me. So that was when I began teaching Nash the initial steps of making dosa."
A business born from family meals
It's not far-fetched to say that's where Dosa Kitchen was born. These days, Patel still knows the importance of seeking out his mother’s guidance when it matters.
“When he wants to try out a new dish, then I guide him and tell him how to make it,” Marion says. “What he is currently working on is a chicken green masala with dosa. He always calls me to show me what he had made. It gives you a different kind of emotional feeling, seeing that your son is doing something he wants to do.”
Marion’s influence has not been limited to Patel alone, however. Whenever Marion visits her son in Vermont, she’s there helping out at the food truck every day, and Southern Vermonters can taste her handiwork (mom also gets to eat for free).
A group of Indian students stopped in for food while Marion was there, and she made sure their visit was memorable.
“I [talked] to them in Hindi, so they used to really feel at home when they were here. They were very excited that someone was talking to them in Hindi," says Marion. In another instance, "there was a customer of Patel who wanted to learn Hindi, so he would come with a language book, and I would help him with the translations.”
Ups and downs in the food biz
Dosa Kitchen is thriving right now, but it has been through its fair share of ups and downs. Patel moved to Brattleboro from New York in 2009, having moved to the U.S. in 2001 from the Middle Eastern country of Oman, where he worked at Pizza Hut, perfecting another circular food brought to the states by immigrants.
While in Oman, Patel often served at Pizza Hut outlets on U.S. military bases in the country, where he bonded with servicemen over their shared love of country music, which only strengthened his resolve to move stateside.
When he moved to Brattleboro, he set up a market stall called Pepper Water, selling traditional South Indian delicacies such idli, a steamed rice cake that is served with coconut chutney and sambar, a flavorful tamarind and lentil soup packed with veggies; and rasam, a spicy, brothy, garlicky Indian food that goes great in the winter when served piping hot. Sadly, business was hard to come by.
“In the winter of 2009, we had a small table just to let the community know who we were,” recalls Patel. “It was difficult to convince the community to eat South Indian … everyone was so used to eating Thai and Vietnamese. They were two businesses on the either side of my stall. It was challenging for us, because people would just pass by. You would think a steaming cup of rasam would work wonders in the winters, but I guess the other two tables had just been there longer.”
The Dosa spark
Patel’s decision to rebrand as Dosa Kitchen was the spark that set his business roaring to life in 2014. Initially conceptualized as a dosa batter business, Patel and his wife, Leda, spoke to some advisers, who asked them why they were risking so much money to set up a factory just to make batter, when it made more sense to set up a food truck.
“Initially, we began a full season from May to October, and then set up at two farmers' markets from November to April, two days a week,” he says.
Business was going well, and Dosa Kitchen opened a full-fledged Brattleboro restaurant in early 2020, but that’s when plans for expansion came to an abrupt halt.
“In February 2020, we moved into a restaurant, and then COVID hit,” he recalls. “We had to close, but when we reopened, we did some takeout. When you make a dosa, you have all this combustion, and for it to be taken out of the building, you need to build a hood in your kitchen, and we didn’t have that.
“We had the food truck sitting in the back, so in April 2021, we decided to go back to the food truck.”
Five days a week
Now, Dosa Kitchen is open from 5 to 8 p.m. It's closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but Patel doesn't slacken: He makes batter for the rest of the week on the off days.
Patel says every night has a certain theme, and that no day is like the another. Depending on what day you turn up, you get to sample a different facet of his flavorful fare. Thursdays are particularly funky, with Patel experimenting with a thicker version of the dosa called an uttapam ... the Indian version of a pancake that he has hybridized into a wrap. It's his answer to another American classic formed by the meeting of cultures: the Tex-Mex burrito.
“On Friday, we do a traditional dinner, where it is just dosas," he says. "We are looking to change it up now. Saturdays are just dosa days — we keep it traditional that day. We also take an uttapam and make it into a masala wrap. We put spinach, some masala and some coconut chutney, and wrap it all up.
"Every two minutes, there is a fresh dosa being served, so we make around 100 to 150 wraps in a span of three hours.”
Dosa Kitchen also fills bellies as part of the patchwork of eateries that assist with the local food insecurity problem.
“We feed 150 meals to the community — we get paid for that by the state,” adds Patel. “We make the meals on Monday, they are distributed on Tuesday. “We began with 300 meals, sometimes even 450, like on Thanksgiving, and the state wanted Thanksgiving inspired meals, so that automatically encouraged us to diversify our food.”
Patel continues to experiment with more and more forms of dosas, thanks in no small part to his family connections: Every time he goes home, he asks his aunt to make about 8 pounds of her special kala masala, around which he has created a spiced chicken dosa.
Many global influences
His family inspiration, however, goes well beyond his mom: Patel has come up with a dosa served with railway-style chicken curry flavored with red chilis, cinnamon, turmeric, garlic and garam masala, a traditional Indian spice blend.
“My grandfather and great-grandfather, and uncle all worked in the railways, so I am trying to keep that connection alive,” he says.
With a nod to his former life in Oman, Patel has introduced a falafel dosa, featuring baked versions of the chickpea fritter so iconic in the Middle East, as well as a pizza dosa: an uttapam topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and chili flakes.
There’s no doubting that America has influenced Patel’s menu, too. On his menu is a hot dog dosa, which features a frankfurter between two pieces of crispy uttapam, colloquially called a "set dosa" in India, and stuffed with melty cheese, hot sauce, homemade sauerkraut and mustard.
“It’s nice and crispy on the outside and buttery on the inside,” says Patel. “Our customers are so unique: People will just come for the falafel, some just for the hot dogs, and our Indian crowd will come in for the traditional dosas. We’re pulling people from different directions. Sometimes, kids will want a plain cheese or peanut butter and jelly dosa."
The chef jokes that his dosas not only transcend all age groups, but even species.
“Our food is also sitting well with newborn babies. We even had a customer who bought cheese dosas for her dog. I was so surprised her pet liked it,” he says.
What's next for Dosa Kitchen?
Patel is working on serving what he calls the world on a plate to people: swapping traditional Indian masalas for combinations found elsewhere.
“The innovation I like, is using different sauces,” he admits. “I did a Mexican sauce with three different chilis. Similarly, we did a Chinese dosa with Sichuan chilis and peppercorns. We did one with Venezuelan aji dulse — a fruit chili that has so much flavor packed into it.”
Patel and his wife are continuing to expand their dosa batter collection: There’s a millet version being worked on, while they’re also setting up production lines to mass produce sambar that people can take home, alongside a frozen falafel line.
With his feet firmly planted in America and India, Patel’s ingredients also reflect this aspect of his life.
“Vermont is an agricultural state, so our vegetables are sourced locally … nearly everyone around us grows food,” he says. “We try to be as local as possible. Potatoes are home grown. The freshness is our key. Our rice and lentils are from India. When a person is driving up from Connecticut or New York just for the dosa, it is important that we provide them fresh food.
Mom's pickles and wisdom
“There are certain ingredients that you just can’t find in the U.S.,” he says, referring to those close to his heart: his mom’s pickles, lovingly made from tomato, eggplant and saltfish.
From the self-styled first dosa chef of Vermont, Patel's advice to the small businessperson is forthright.
“Don’t assume anything is going to be rosy — owning a business is a hard path to go on. It takes patience and hard work,” he says.
And what does mom Marion have to say about his adventure? “I tell him not to get worried when challenges come ... you must go through them at some time. I told him that his family back home was always there for him.”