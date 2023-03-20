Funding is now available from the Vermont Changemakers Table grant program through the Vermont Community Foundation, in collaboration with Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility. The grant round is designed by the Changemakers, an annual cohort of 20 young Vermonters seeking to drive positive change in communities across the state through relationship building and collective action.
Each grant award will provide up to $5,000 of unrestricted general operating support for nonprofit organizations led by Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color (BIPOC), either on staff or board.
In 2023, the fund will prioritize BIPOC-led organizations, with the highest priority for organizations that:
· Have an annual operating budget under $300,000
· Primarily serve rural communities
Applications are due by noon on Monday, April 3. Applicants can expect to be notified in early May.
Reach out to Britney Lux at blux@vermontcf.org and Molly Barfuss at mollyb@vbsr.org for accessibility accommodations or translation requests. At this time, applications can be translated into Spanish, French, and Nepali.
Visit vermontcf.org/changemakers to learn more and apply. To go directly to the application, visit vermontcf.org/changemakersapp2023 .