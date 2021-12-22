BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision donated more than 600 turkeys and hams to all of its employees, as well as community food banks.
G.S. Precision, headquartered in Brattleboro, says it has established an annual tradition by donating one turkey or ham to every one of its employees this holiday season and donated just less than 100 of the same to local area food banks in both Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro.
"This has been a tradition here at GS Precision for quite some time," explained Jerry Dubie, facilities Manager at GSP.
"I have been here 13 years, and this is nothing new," he said.
The company said distribution of the food, which took place at the main plant in Brattleboro, worked as well as manufacturing their high precision parts and assemblies. Employees cycled through by department and lined up to receive their Thanksgiving goodies.
GSP covers the entire cost of the initiative and employees were all smiles proceeding through the line.
Jose Diego-Silva, working in quality for the past five years and now the continuous improvement group, commented, "Yes, it’s great they have been doing this ever since I have been here.”