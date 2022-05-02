MANCHESTER — The last day in March was just another day at Garlic John’s Restaurant for Sue Anagnos and Frank Shattuck, co-owners of the restaurant.
Chef Anagnos prepared her traditional Italian pasta dinners and signature recipes, while Shattuck tended to the front of the house. But for the large crowd, who stayed a little later than usual, it was a goodbye party as Garlic John’s closed its doors after 41 years in business.
“We came in quietly. We’ll go out quietly,” Shattuck said.
Anagnos and Shattuck listed the property for sale about five years ago. During that time, they had two parties interested in purchasing the building, but both deals fell through.
In early 2022, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international nonprofit organization that owned a large commercial property just up the road, looked at the space and said it was perfect, so it made an offer. Closing was at the end of April.
“Third time's a charm,” Anagnos said, laughing.
The sale included nearly everything from the restaurant — tables, chairs, artwork, pots, pans, dishes — except for the food, which Anagnos packed up and donated to the local food cupboard.
Anagnos and Shattuck purchased Garlic John’s from Edgar Greason in 1981. Anagnos took over the kitchen, preparing favorite Italian dishes, such as piccata, puttanesca, and broccoli rabe with sausage, while Shattuck worked with the dining room and restaurant goers. For 41 years, they made a good team.
During their tenure, the property underwent several changes. Most notably, the nearly doubling in size when Anagnos and Shattuck expanded the kitchen, added a classic wooden bar and created more dining space for their clientele to soak in the comfortable atmosphere.
Later, a veranda was built off the back of the restaurant, creating the perfect place to enjoy an evening of cocktails and delicious food, while watching the sunset turn stray clouds over the Green Mountains a vibrant orange or brilliant magenta.
Anagnos, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and was once a pastry chef in New Paltz, N.Y., took an uncomplicated approach to her cooking.
“Most Italian cooking is simple,” she said. “Most dishes typically have few ingredients,” noting the importance of using fresh meats and produce, preferably local when possible.
While COVID-19 was not the driving factor for the sale of Garlic John’s, Anagnos said the last couple of years have been hard for her and Shattuck, voicing a common complaint heard from most employers in the area — an inability to find staff.
“After 40 years, it became a bit much in the kitchen,” Anagnos said, joking that she isn’t getting any younger.
Anagnos, who found her way to Vermont through the joy of skiing, said she’ll be spending the summer playing golf. She will continue to cook at home for family and friends, and is looking forward to trying the different recipes she has tagged in various magazines over the years.
Shattuck already has found himself a part-time job as a driver.
“We appreciate all our customers. That’s what’s kept us going all these years,” Anagnos said. “And a big thank you to those who helped us out.”
When asked what she will miss most, Anagnos spoke fondly of the people she has worked with, "a great group." Then she paused, smiling before saying, “And I’ll miss the sunsets.”