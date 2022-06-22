BENNINGTON — Bennington will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture.
Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Garlic Fest and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the festival will return to downtown Bennington for the 2022 Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3.
Bennington has become well-known for its annual garlic events held every year. The town’s garlic events have been recognized as one of the top 10 garlic festivals in the world by Reuters, featured in Yankee Magazine, awarded Vermont’s Time-Honored Top 10 Fall Event and has been consecutively the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal’s Reader’s Choice for Best Event in the Region.
Last year’s event saw over 8,000 visitors and residents stroll around downtown Bennington with garlic and food vendors, sidewalk sales, tractor rides and more. An estimated $100,000 was spent by Garlic Town attendees in downtown Bennington in one day according to a post-festival poll put out by the chamber last year.
This year the Garlic team at the chamber is rolling out even more at the 2022 event.
“With the overwhelming success of last year’s downtown festival, we want to try some additional fan-favorites at this year’s festival,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “This year we are bringing back even more vendors, aiming for 125 to 150 (last year had a little over 100). We are increasing food trucks and food providers. We are bringing back the Garlic Bar which will be produced by Ramunto’s Pizza again. And, we are bringing back the bands and stages.”
Garlic Town, USA celebrates produce vendors, craft, artisans and the spirit of Garlic Fest throughout downtown Bennington.
For more information on the event, visit garlictownusa.com.