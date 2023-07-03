WEST DOVER — After a year at Mount Snow, General Manager Brian Suhadolc is getting promoted — managing the general managers and leaders at Attitash Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain in New Hampshire, in addition to his duties at Mount Snow in West Dover.
Joe Healy, communications manager for the resort’s parent company Vail Resorts in Vermont and New York, said Sudaholc won’t be going to the New Hampshire resorts on “any set frequency but will advise and consult with leadership” at the two mountains.
Suhadolc joined the team at Mount Snow last May and brought 32 years of experience to the job. He started in the industry in 1991, when he moved out West and took a job as a snowmaker in Park City Mountain Resort in Utah, working his way up to running the snowmaking department then the grooming and snowmaking departments together before moving into the role of director of mountain operations.
On his first year at Mount Snow, Suhadolc said, “I think it went really well.”
“I’m very proud of the lift installations that we were able to do last summer and getting them finished and watching people ride those,” he said in an interview last week. “I thought we came out of the gates firing and we had a pretty good start to the season weather-wise. But you know, the weather fluctuated back and forth through January, February, and made some challenging conditions out there.”
Suhadolc had a front row seat for seeing the strength of the snowmaking system at Mount Snow. He described being very impressed by how quickly the system can resurface the mountain, allowing the resort to bounce back from rain events.
In March, the area received a snowstorm that Suhadolc called “pretty epic.”
“That was able to carry us through the end of the season,” he said.
Suhadolc said he thinks all staff members at the resort are “a success.”
“We felt we had a good year and there’s always things to build on, there’s always things to get better,” he said. “I’m a big believer in continuous improvement. And if we’re not trying to get better at what we’re doing, we’re going to be left behind, so our motto all the time is: Try to create the best experience we can for our guests and our employees.”
Suhadolc said he enjoyed watching how the team would respond to different events and engage in the work.
“I’ve never been in charge of food and beverage or ski school, so learning that aspect of the business was exciting to me,” he said. “I had fun doing it. I can’t wait for next season.”
Suhadolc said he believes the two new high-speed chairlifts, at Sunbrook and Sundance, have “a huge impact on the guest experience.” He looks forward to seeing how guests adapt their behavior as they learn about the new lifts.
Mount Snow Golf Club on Country Club Road is in “great shape,” Suhadolc said.
“It came out of the winter in fantastic shape and it’s been playing great,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of rain lately too, so the grass is really popping.”
Berms were rebuilt on bike trails by the Mount Snow Parks crew, Suhadolc said.
“The feedback that we got from our guests was that they were riding great,” he said.
Suhadolc said he appreciates “the support of everybody in the community and all the guests that came out this winter.”
“I’m very pleased with how the season ended, and I’m probably more excited for the start of next season to see what we can do as a resort to make the experience the best we can,” he said.