CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — A plan to open a power generator school on Route 9 received conditional approval from the Planning Board on Monday night.
“It will be the first full-time generator training facility of its kind in the country,” said Mongoose Power Solutions founder Michelle Hilger during Monday night’s meeting. “We are one of the most populated generator areas, and we have several technicians but not enough to keep up with the demand.”
Hilger said New England power generator companies have to send their technicians for training a thousand miles away, sometimes farther.
She noted that the three-year apprenticeship program is the first step in developing a certified license for power generator technicians, similar to licensing for plumbers and HVAC experts.
“Primarily, it’s all hands-on training with the occasional hour or two in the classroom [with] instructors coming from all across the country,” said Hilger.
Since 2004, the building at 1757 Route 9 has been home to an automotive and small engine repair facility, formerly known as Custom Drive Shaft/United Turbo, but now known as Performance Motors of Keene.
A fire in January 2021 required repairs and a renovation to both the office and shop area, states the application, allowing for the reuse of the vacant space by Mongoose. Since 2018, the office space within the building has been vacant, states the application submitted by building owner Robert Goderre and Hilger.
“As a result of the fire, the damage incurred to the interior of the garage and existing major equipment led the owner to choose not to re-equip the shop in its former condition by not replacing any of the lifts, machinery and etc.,” states the application. “This afforded the wide-open space to be utilized for a proposed hands-on generator training lab operated by Mongoose Power Solutions to support a Department of Labor 3-year apprenticeship program for emergency power systems technicians.”
Hilger had been looking for a spot in Chesterfield since last summer.
“After a challenging year without a training location, the search is not only over, but we will be able to start training classes in July 2022. Thank you Bob Goderre for understanding our vision and goal. Without your support this would not have been possible. The location Bob has provided couldn’t be anymore conveniently located to support the New England region. After our opening, we invite the community to come check out the school and see what generators are all about,” Hilger said in a follow-up email Wednesday.
Performance Motors will remain in the building, but will be using a two-bay work area to provide state inspection services and limited automotive sales and repair.
There will be two full-time employees within Performance Motors, and Mongoose Power Solutions will have three full-time employees.
When classes are in session, there will be between six and 10 students.
As part of the building renovation, both garage bay doors will be replaced, and the siding on the north and east side of the building will also be replaced.
Business hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays.
As part of the approval, Hilger has to comply with a number of conditions required by the Planning Board, including installing signs at the entrance to the property that don’t exceed 32 square feet on one side, or 64 square feet total.
Hilger also will have to add a note to the plans that states “generator exhaust to be directed towards the north.”