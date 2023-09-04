BRATTLEBORO — Gene Harrison glows as he talks about opening his barber shop on Elliot Street.
Harrison said he obtained a shop license on Aug. 23, showered and came right in to work that day. He started looking at the spot about six months ago and recently landed a lease
Initially, Harrison wanted to open the shop in West Brattleboro. However, the Elliot Street location is on floor level, allowing wheelchairs and scooters to access the shop.
A nearby hair salon sent him business his first Saturday open. He plans to return the favor when he's too busy to keep up with demand.
Harrison is happy with the positive feedback he's been getting so far. His hope is to add a few chairs and train other barbers, eventually starting a chain of barber shops in the area.
In recent years, Harrison hasn't been as optimistic. A spinal cord injury prevented him for working.
"I was, eight years ago, in a wheelchair," he said. "I was really messed up."
When his son died in 2020, Harrison began to give up on life. A friend later told him that his son would be disappointed in him. The next day, he began mapping out plans for the barbershop.
Harrison credits Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and Individual Career Advancement Network with helping him get back on his feet. Before opening, he had been cutting the hair of friends and family.
His small clientele is now spreading the word about the shop. With enough customers, he can introduce new barbers.
At one point, Harrison was associate director of education with the hair care company Paul Mitchell. He said he provided clipper classes in Miami.
"I taught beginners so that's what I want to do," he said. "I want to make sure they can treat my customers with the respect and professionalism they deserve."
Harrison is participating in a Paul Mitchell program where customers can save $2 on every bottle of shampoo or conditioner they bring back for a refill.
For the last two decades, Harrison has lived in Brattleboro and would like to buy a house in town. Since starting his business plans, he wanted to set out in this community first.
Harrison offers shaves, short haircuts, scalp massage and hot towel treatments. Later, he plans to treat hair affected by swimming in chlorine.
His passion for the business began at the age of 16.
"I didn't know what to do in my life," he said. "I quit school in the ninth grade and I didn't know what to do."
Harrison drew inspiration from his aunt, a hairdresser working in Ohio. He said he would see her having "so much fun."
"I love talking to people, I mean, I just love it," he said. "You know, I just put those two together and it all just came together so well."
After learning the trade in school, elder barbers took him under their wing and molded his style. He said he learned how to accommodate an older clientele.
Harrison wants customers to tell him what they want.
"I don't mind going back and taking more off," he said. "I just can't put it back."
Haircuts cost $20 at Gene's Barbershop. Harrison doesn't take appointments. He provides $5 discounts to veterans, paramedics, firefighters and police officers.
Harrison is still working on making the space his own. He's adding shelving, games and a television.
At the time of the interview, he had served customers from as far as Townshend and Hinsdale, N.H.