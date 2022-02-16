WEST DOVER — After the four young women and a young man had signed their waiver forms, Janice Stuart led them down a hallway and into a room where they would attempt to save the world. First, however, they needed to hear a safety briefing.
"The door's unlocked. In case of an emergency, you can get out. Please don't force anything. Anything that should move, will. You don't need to climb on anything," Stuart said to them on a recent Saturday afternoon.
Stuart, co-owner of Mind Lock Escape Room, then closed the door and walked out to the front desk and used a computer to start the countdown clock on "Warlock's Curse," one of four themes now playing in the shop's quintet of rooms.
"There's a series of puzzles and riddles and clues that people have to solve," Stuart explained.
The five people in the room received the storyline by watching a video monitor. If they needed clues, they would wave at a closed-circuit camera, and Stuart would feed them helpful information via the monitor. The clock was counting down from 60 minutes.
“A warlock has cast a spell on the world, and they need to save the world,” Stuart said of the theme. "With all that's going on today, people really want to save the world right now.”
Stuart and her mother, Bibiana Braun, are the owners and only staff.
Business is good, Stuart said, and has surpassed the levels recorded during Mind Lock's first year of business in 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Mind Lock was closed from March to June 2020.
A selection of puzzles and games are retailed from a wall in the shop's waiting area. This segment was never more important than during the height of the pandemic.
"When we were closed, we had curbside pickup for games, because everybody was stuck inside," Stuart recalled. "That helped us get through the tougher time."
Stuart estimated that about a quarter of all customers will buy a game after their time in one of the escape rooms. She said that many games and puzzles are also sold to passersby who see the signs on the front of the store.
The shop's location, in the Mount Snow Market Place shopping plaza, alongside Route 100, attracts patrons from other stores. On this winter afternoon, snowmobiles and automobiles traversed the parking lot and heavily suited snowmobilers entered some of the shops.
"We have the Valley View Saloon right next to us," Stuart said. "They're always busy in the winter and the summer, and they always have an hour wait, which is the amount of time it takes to do an escape room."
Beyond seasonal visitors like skiers and snowmobilers, customers include the occupants of second homes and full-time residents. Stuart said the five people engaged in a battle of wits with "Warlock's Curse" were locals.
Mind Lock's three other themes are "Murder in Manhattan," in which participants work to identify a woman's murderer in the big city, "My Dear Watson," a diamond-theft case that also involves the kidnapping of Sherlock Holmes, and "Patient Zero," where players work to reprogram a robot that is turning people into zombies.
The store’s largest room holds up to 10 players. Two of the rooms can hold seven players each, and one room holds five people. In Mind Lock's pre-pandemic days, mixed parties would play together when there were available seats. That changed when the store emerged from its COVID-19 shutdown.
"All bookings are private now," Stuart said. "It just makes it so everyone feels a little safer."
The cost is $28 per player. Players 12 years of age and under pay $12. The larger room requires a minimum of four players, while the smaller rooms can begin play with only two people.
"We just had a mother-son duo do one of the rooms," Stuart said.
The largest room inside Mind Lock is the home of the "My Dear Watson" theme.
"It's a really cool room," Stuart said as she threw open the door. "It used to be an Al Capone speakeasy."
Because of its mixed heritage, the room had furniture and wall decor that included touches of both Victorian London and 1920s Chicago. It also had modern flat-screen video monitors. One of them showed the best time for solving "My Dear Watson," which left 28 minutes and 44 seconds on the clock.
Answers are communicated through a combination of low and high technology. Left on a table in the room, handwritten on a large tablet of paper, were these instructions for the players: "Once you think you have the correct answer, hold the board to the camera and read your answer."
Mind Lock is open from noon to 9 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday. Online booking is required on all days except Fridays and Saturdays, when walk-ins are accepted if there are available rooms. Stuart said they had opened on Mondays and Tuesdays to accommodate groups that were unable to book dates during the store's normal days of operation.