BRATTLEBORO — Like many teens itching to get out into the world after high school, Ryan Golding promptly left Brattleboro after graduating in 1996.
But unlike many who bolted right out of high school, Golding didn’t go far and wasn’t gone long.
“I was up in Manchester working in a pizza shop and having a good time,” he said, while seated in the office of Mastaler Cleaning Service on Putney Road.
Two years later, his mom, Beth Vendetta, called and begged him to return to the family business.
“’I lost one of my full-time guys,’ she said to me,” said Golding. “’What do you think about coming home?’”
While in high school, Golding worked in the family business. “I knew I liked it, but I wasn’t fully committed at that time.”
But after two years in the pizza shop, Golding decided it was time to come home, and since then, he’s been working, waiting to take over the reins from his mom.
“There were times when I was in high school and thinking ‘I’m just a cleaner,’” he said. “But you know what? I’m happy. I love doing it. And I please so many customers. That means the world to me.”
He said he can’t help but put his everything into the work. “I’m driven to continue this business,” he said. “I’m driven to prove to everyone in the community that we’re strong and going to continue.” His mantra: “Just give it your all, no matter what you do.”
Golding’s parents bought Mastaler Cleaning in 1973 after moving to Brattleboro from Manchester, Conn.
“My dad, Jack Golding, always knew he wanted to own his own cleaning business, and he caught wind that there was one for sale in Brattleboro,” said Ryan Golding. “So he and my mom took a ride up here and thought Brattleboro was a really cool little town.”
At the time, Mastaler, which was founded in 1938, only had five employees.
“He knew that there wasn’t much competition, and he knew he could grow the business,” said Golding.
In 1994, his mom and dad got a divorce, and Vendetta took over sole ownership. Late last year, Ryan took over the reins of the family business.
Mastaler currently employs 18 people, specializing in residential and commercial carpet and upholstery cleaning, and window washing, as well as specialty services, like deep cleaning of homes, restaurants and apartments before a new tenant moves in. Mastaler also provides professional janitorial services for businesses around the region.
His older brother, Trevor, is a vice president, but was never interested in being the boss, said Golding.
“My brother is fully involved. He’s very committed to our company. He is just a solid right-hand man.”
Like every small business owner in the United States, Golding is struggling to fill positions.
“Within the last six months to a year, we’ve been really trying to grow, but I can’t because there’s no one walking in the door for a job anymore,” he said.
Golding said he pays well, and most of his employees work early evenings. Full-time employees get benefits like health and vision insurance, he said.
“Any employee who works for us gets trained very well,” said Golding.
Once trained, they exercise a bit of independence on the job.
“They take ownership,” he said, adding with a laugh, “You have to be motivated. ... If it wasn’t for all of our employees, we wouldn’t be as successful as we are.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of his clients had employees who were working from home and didn’t need a cleaning service.
Golding said the Payment Protection Program was a job saver for him.
“We were considered essential,” he said. “We got $116,000, and we were able to keep everyone working. Everyone.”
Golding got married in his mid-20s to his wife, Heather. They have a daughter, Macie, who’s in high school and a son, Silas, in eighth grade.
Golding said he’d love for his kids to come into the family business, but he knows they have their own decisions to make.
“You can only hope to plant a little seed, give them a little idea,” he said. “But I’m not going to push. All we want is for our kids to be happy in life.”