COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power recently announced the launching of two programs to connect income-qualified customers with solar energy that has too often been out of reach for them.
The Shared Solar Program unlocks incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act to create a qualified low-income program that saves participants money. Another program, the Affordable Community Renewable Energy Pilot, will use a state grant so eligible customers can take part in new Vermont solar projects, providing them discounts for five years. Together, these new programs will help thousands of eligible GMP customers save money while growing new Vermont community solar.
The projects built for this program will be some of the first in Vermont, sparked by the renewable energy provisions of the act and state recovery funds. The utility will also look to add energy storage to the projects to create more benefits for all customers, increasing resiliency, strengthening the grid and further lowering costs.
“These projects will help thousands of Vermonters who are low income reduce their monthly energy statements by unlocking financial benefits in the federal Inflation Reduction Act, all while boosting local solar energy,” said Candace Morgan, the utility’s director of corporate and legislative affairs. “We’re looking forward to seeing strong proposals from local solar developers to make sure we can connect our customers with cost-effective solar energy and to partner with them to add storage to these projects too.”
The monthly savings for qualified customers will be in addition to discounts that customers can already receive through the utility’s energy assistance program. The funding from the federal and state programs allows Green Mountain Power to flow through discounts to participants while adding new solar at no increased cost, which further enhances the equity of these programs for all customers. The company plans to start enrolling customers for solar savings as soon as this summer with projects starting to generate power by the end of the year.
“We know these new GMP solar programs are so important because they increase equity for those who need it most and serve a need that is currently unmet. We see this every day in CVOEO’s GreenSavingSmart Program, in which our Financial Energy Coach works with Vermonters to navigate green energy choices available to them. Often, Vermonters who face financial challenges can’t go solar because they don’t own a home or they have credit issues. GMP’s initiative will change that in a meaningful way,” said Paul Dragon, CEO of CVOEO.
Green Mountain Power opened its request for proposals from solar developers for the Shared Solar Program in December 2022, and the window to file proposals closes on Jan. 26. GMP received the ACRE grant award notice from the state in December. GMP filed plans with Vermont regulators for both the Shared Solar and ACRE programs this week. Combined, the two programs equal at least 40 megawatts of new cost-effective solar, enough to power about 11,000 homes for a year. Each program provides a path for federal funds that are intended to incentivize the expansion of renewable energy production to directly benefit low-income customers.
“We are grateful for the leadership Green Mountain Power is providing to ensure low-income Vermonters can save money while also strengthening our local economy through the deployment of new renewable energy sources supported by the Federal Inflation Reduction Act,” said Jim Merriam, CEO of Norwich Solar, which plans to submit site proposals for the programs.
More information for solar developers interested in participating is available in the “What’s New” section of GMP’s Regulatory page.