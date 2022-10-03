COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power is adding grid-connected energy storage in six communities to further accelerate its work to cut carbon and costs for customers while strengthening the greater grid. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to build cost-competitive energy storage projects in Vermont and purchase battery power to put back on the grid to save customers money. The storage projects selected are expected to nearly double the current peak energy savings for GMP customers, and batteries will be in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol, and Barre.
The new projects are adding 25 MW of energy storage and will be online in the next two years, joining GMP’s existing fleet of more than 30 MW of residential and large-scale storage throughout Vermont. GMP says projects deliver savings for customers by reducing peak energy costs and carbon emissions on high energy use days, avoiding the need to buy power from the regional grid.
“Energy storage is a critical aspect of the important grid transformation underway in Vermont,” said GMP president and CEO Mari McClure. “Working in partnership with businesses, communities, and Vermonters, we are delivering more savings, more carbon reductions, and stronger local communities.”
GMP says its battery programs have saved customers $3 million a year for the last several years. These new batteries are projected to double those savings for customers, helping save an additional $3 million a year. Storage through GMP’s programs gives the grid more flexibility, which also adds resilience, strengthens the grid, and helps enable more local renewables and more clean electrification.
Through an agreement with WEG, an energy storage developer, GMP added 5MW of battery storage located in Barre last year. Another battery of 3MW will be added in Bristol next year through an agreement with Agilitas Energy of Massachusetts, with the other storage projects coming online in the next two years.
“It’s so great to work with such a forward-thinking utility like Green Mountain Power,” said Barrett Bilotta, president of Agilitas Energy. “By continuing to leverage the benefits of storage, GMP is doing right by its customers, the grid, and the energy transition, all at the same time.”
In addition to these grid-scale projects, GMP is the first utility in the country to offer full, regulator-approved home battery programs to customers. Participants get discounted home energy storage for seamless backup power during storms, and they agree to share stored energy with all customers during energy peaks. GMP’s residential programs include Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Enphase, and Powerwall programs, and GMP works with commercial customers on custom battery solutions for their businesses.