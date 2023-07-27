TOWNSHEND — A newly redesigned and expanded emergency department, as well as a new covered entrance for ambulances, will be put to use early next week at Grace Cottage Hospital.
The hospital held a celebration Wednesday to mark the new emergency department, which will improve privacy and safety for those using emergency services at the hospital.
The $660,000 addition, which was built in the rear of the building as a 'bump out' into the parking lot, was funded by the community through donations and fundraising, said Andrea Seaton, the executive director of the Grace Cottage Foundation.
The 1,050 square foot addition, (17 feet by 42 feet) along with a 250 square foot ambulance canopy or covered portico, will better serve the community, which has turned to Grace Cottage for emergency services increasingly, according to the hospital's statistics.
“As our volume has continued to grow and as our emergency department has gotten busier, we’ve needed more space for patients, providers, privacy, safety, security, and to provide improved care. About two years ago, we put together a working team for the initial concept for expansion, soliciting input from our entire Emergency Department team," said Doug DiVello, the hospital's president and chief executive officer.
"Emergency care is so vital to the community and everyone has really stepped up to pull together the resources and the dollars to build this new addition which, we’re pleased to say, blends right in with the existing facility, almost as if it has always been here,” he said.
The new emergency department will include a new waiting area and restroom, and also provide space for the hospital's 24/7 security officer. It is expected to open either next Monday or Tuesday.
The final touches on the new emergency department are being made, Seaton said Wednesday, and it will open to the public early next week.
Construction on the project began in January, and it didn't interfere with the hospital's operations, in particular its current emergency department, Seaton said.
The addition was designed by Bob Mallette of e4h Architecture, she said. John Brunelle and Son of Brattleboro were the general contractors.
About 50 to 60 people attended the ribbon cutting, and afterward there were guided tours.
The hospital is gearing up for a much larger expansion project, Seaton said, a $20 million clinic project. The hospital will need approval from the Green Mountain Care Board. The emergency department expansion did not need a certificate of need from state regulators because of its relatively low price.
The emergency department project needed a minor Act 250 permit, she said.
The hospital employs about 200 people, which makes its the largest employer in Windham County outside of Brattleboro, Seaton said.