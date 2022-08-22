GRAFTON — Grafton Village Cheese, a business of the nonprofit Windham Foundation, was awarded two Best in Class medals for the cheesemaker's Traditional Clothbound Cheddar and Bear Hill at the 33rd American Cheese Society Judging & Competition announced on July 21 in Portland, Ore.
On June 30, Grafton Village Cheese took home four awards during the International Cheese & Dairy Awards, which celebrated its 125th anniversary at the Staffordshire County Showground, England. Grafton won: Best USA Cheese, traditional clothbound cheddar, gold; Best USA Cheese, Bear Hill, silver; Best non-UK/UK Cheese, Bear Hill, silver; and Best USA Cheese, Shepsog, silver.
Grafton’s signature clothbound cheddar is wrapped in cheesecloth. It is cave-aged for a minimum of seven months. This traditional method allows this cheese to take on a deeper variety of flavors. The texture is firm and creamy, with cave, mushrooms and fresh butter aromas. Flavors are reminiscent of a traditional English cheddar: grassy, nutty notes dominate with lemony accents and a smooth, lactic body that carries on through with a meaty finish.
Bear Hill, named for the bluff overlooking Grafton Village, is an Alpine-style washed rind cheese made with 100 percent sheep’s milk and cave-aged for a minimum of seven months. This cheese combines the sweet and nutty flavors characteristic of Alpine cheeses with the fruity and savory complexity of sheep’s milk. Rich aromas of hazelnut and browned butter give way to a balanced harmony of flavors ranging from toasted nuts to artichokes in butter, with a long, savory finish.
Shepsog, the Algonquin word for "sheep," combines local sheep and cow’s milk, which is then cave-aged for at least seven months. Its flavors are complex and earthy, alongside bright lemony flavors and a sweet, nutty finish.