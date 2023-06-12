BRATTLEBORO — A federal grant aided in making a rooftop solar array on the historic building at the corner of High Street and Green Street a reality.
A $23,270 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) partially paid for installation costs. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., recently announced the news.
Tom Bodett, founder of HatchSpace community woodshop and owner of High Street & Green LLC, told the Reformer the 55.5-kilowatt solar array went online in late March.
"The newer, more efficient panels allow for the low angle to keep them out of sight from the street below," he said. "You’d never know they’re up there if someone didn’t tell you."
Bodett said the REAP grant covered about 15 percent of the $144,000 project cost. He estimated that federal and state tax credits cut out-of-pocket expenses in half.
"This provides a seven- to 10-year return on our investment, depending on the electric rates," he said. "The system will continue producing for as much as 20 years after it’s paid for itself."
The solar project is expected to produce 112 percent of the current electrical usage at the building, providing more than $11,000 in energy savings annually. The building is home to HatchSpace, A Vermont Table, Vermont Center for Photography and Wheelhouse Clay Center.
Balint called REAP grants "key to ensuring small businesses and farmers don’t get left behind in our transition to clean energy."
“I’m grateful that this historic grant has reached small businesses in my hometown of Brattleboro," she stated. "Equipping our rural communities with affordable, clean energy is essential for a greener future.”
REAP helps farms, agricultural producers and small businesses in rural communities fund projects to make energy efficiency improvements or build out new renewable energy systems such as solar, wind, hydrogen, geothermal and biomass energy systems. Last year's Inflation Reduction Act expanded REAP with an increase of $1.17 billion in funding to support more farms and small businesses, and doubling the existing grant-based cost-share levels, according to the announcement.
“It is no secret that we must move boldly toward transforming our energy systems to address the existential threat of climate change,” Sanders stated. “We don’t talk enough about the fact that the transition to renewable energy can actually help families, farms, small businesses, and municipalities save an enormous amount of money on electricity bills. These investments also strengthen local economies and make our communities more resilient. I look forward to seeing this important project help to do just that in Brattleboro.”
Welch said the REAP grant will assist in bringing "this historic site into the clean energy future."
"I congratulate these small businesses on the switch to clean energy, and I thank USDA for the work they do to help our rural communities access green technologies and make the transition," he stated. "I’ll continue to fight for more resources for this key part of our rural development in the Senate.”
Bodett said he doesn't understand why owners of every building in town aren't taking advantage of the program.
"There are also several financing options available for businesses and individuals without the ready capital to invest," he told the Reformer. "Vermont State Employees Credit Union provided that financing to High Street & Green. Efficiency Vermont helped us make that connection. Even with financing costs, the projects pay for themselves well within their useful lifespans. It’s like free money."
The array was installed by Catamount Solar, an employee-owned enterprise out of Randolph.