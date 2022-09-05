BENNINGTON — Green Mountain RSVP (GMRSVP) has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of September.
The Hannaford Community Bag Program, which launched in October 2015, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
GMRSVP was selected as the September beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford located in Bennington. GMRSVP will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag is purchased at this location during September.
“We are excited about being selected for this donation," said Cathy Aliberti, Executive Director of GMRSVP. “This kind of support of our program is appreciated and helps with volunteer costs so that we may continue our mission.”
Green Mountain RSVP, an AmeriCorps Seniors grantee, is a nonprofit based in Bennington and has been impacting the community through volunteerism for many years. Learn more about volunteering in Bennington by visiting www.rsvpvt.org.
For more information on the Hannaford Community Bag Program, visit hannaford.2givelocal.com.