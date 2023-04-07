BRATTLEBORO — Groundworks Collaborative is closing its shelters for four weeks after the slaying of an employee Monday by a shelter resident.
"It is clear that our entire staff needs a pause in order to come together to grieve, work together toward healing and figure out our way forward," said Josh Davis, executive director.
From April 7 through May 2, overnight shelter residents will stay at motels through funding provided by the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity.
Other services will continue during the next four weeks through the assistance of community partners, such as the Putney Food Shelf, which will manage Foodworks on Canal Street. Outreach to people needing shelter will be coordinated by Health Care and Rehabilitation Services. And health care will be provided by Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Kathleen McGraw, BMH's chief medical officer, will serve in the role of coordinating the community partners.
Groundworks' permanent supportive housing communities at Great River Terrace and The Chalet will remain open, and case management and the representative payee program also will operate with the help of volunteers and other community partners.
On Monday morning, Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 37, shelter coordinator at Morningside House, was murdered by an ax-wielding resident, Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, according to court documents and witness statements.
Mahvish-Jammeh is now being held without bail, charged with first degree murder. A psychiatric exam was ordered to determine if she is competent to stand trial.
"In the wake of the tragic loss of our coworker, Leah, Groundworks Collaborative has received a truly remarkable outpouring of support from our community, our organizational partners and our state government," states a news release from Groundworks. "To allow our wider community to appropriately respond to this loss, Groundworks will be collaborating with its many community partners to cover the services it provides. This collaboration will allow Groundworks’ clients to continue to receive the services they need, while Groundworks’ staff take the time they need to grieve, assess, begin to heal and return to work."
"Now that we’ve secured support to continue services throughout the pause, we can begin to plan for our group process in healing," stated Groundworks’ Director of Supportive Services Jess Guardado.
During the four-week cessation of services, the Groundworks leadership team will focus its efforts on providing long-term continuity of services, caring for and supporting its staff, and providing support to the family and friends of Rosin-Pritchard.
"We thank our community and all of the supporting partners for their generosity as we move forward together through this difficult time," states the release.
For more information on obtaining food, contact the Putney Foodshelf at ops.putneyfoodshelf@gmail.com. Shelter guests should contact HCRS at wwentwor@hcrs.org. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital can be contacted at rburns@bmhvt.org. And McGraw can be contacted at kmcgraw@bmhvt.org.