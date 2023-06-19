WILMINGTON — At the Southern Vermont Economy Summit, held at the Hermitage Club on May 23, G.S. Precision announced it would fund $60,000 over three years to the Pipelines and Pathways Program.
The three-year investment in the Pipelines and Pathways Program (P3) run by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation will bring career education classes, events and work experiences to hundreds of Windham County students each year.
G.S. Precision committed these funds in response to a challenge issued by M&T Bank, which invited other regional employers to join them in supporting P3 by matching the bank's pledge of $60,000, made earlier this year.
Speaking at the Summit, Matt O’Connell, president and CEO of G.S. Precision, highlighted the company's role as an employer investing in the next generation of local talent. “We offer a spectrum of opportunities for young folks to grow their careers, not just in machining, but across the leadership spectrum and career development, as they see fit. We decided to invest in this program because we need more people to backfill this wonderful pipeline in Southern Vermont,” said O’Connell.
The Pipelines & Pathways Program was launched by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation nearly five years ago to help students successfully prepare for and access career opportunities. “M&T Bank, and now employers dedicating matching funds, are helping us realize an ambitious vision — to ensure young Vermonters who want to build a life here can do so and thrive,” said Adam Grinold, BDCC’s executive director.
“P3 aims for every student to graduate with goals, skills and a plan, regardless of their post-graduation pathway.” Find more information on the Pipelines and Pathways Program at brattleborodevelopment.com.
For more information on the G.S. Precision School, visit https://www.gsprecision.com/school/.