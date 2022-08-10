BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision, a leading manufacturer of complex, high-precision components and specialty hardware used primarily in aerospace engines and defense systems, is inviting the public to learn more about the G.S. Precision School of Manufacturing Technology during an open house on Aug. 18 between 2 and 5 p.m.
The school is located in the south plant of G.S. Precision at 347 John Seitz Drive in Brattleboro.
Kurt D. Kwader, lean and continuous improvement leader, said there will be representatives from the company and students in the school on hand to talk with the public.
G.S. Precision is asking those who plan to attend to RSVP by Aug. 12 to katherine.edwards@gsprecision.com.
Light snacks and beverages will be provided.
Some of the highlights of the open house will include new improvements to the school, including an expanded classroom to accommodate more students, new manual lathes and milling machines, repurposed CNC mills and lathes, and new workstations and tools for students.