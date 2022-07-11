GUILFORD — Mid-morning on a recent Friday, business was steady at the Guilford Country Store in the village of Algiers, with folks walking in empty-handed and coming out with coffee, some with a breakfast sandwich.
About six people sat inside and sipped drinks while chatting. Ezlerh Oreste, who lives with his girlfriend about a stone’s throw from the store, was sitting at a picnic bench with his friend, Ross Gronvold, who traveled down from Putney so they could grab a cup of coffee together.
“This is such a gift,” said Oreste, about having special go-to spot in the village.
Betty Putnam, who has lived in Guilford all of her life and whose brother ran the store way back, said she loves to walk over and meet friends for coffee.
“It’s just just a nice way to start the day,” she said, adding that she loves the salmon with a side of beets.
Rachel Boettcher, who moved to Guilford in February from Austin, Texas, was busy making sandwiches and getting ready for the lunch rush. She said her job at the store has been a wonderful way to meet people.
“Working here has been amazing, because when you move to a new state, with no connections ... it’s a community right here. I’ve met so many people, and everybody’s been so welcoming.”
But Boettcher also has a smidgen of worry. Recently, she learned Marc and Suzanne Tessitore, who opened the store in 2013 after a full-scale renovation by the Friends of Algiers Village, which owns the building, announced they were ready to move on to something different.
“I have a little trepidation about what’s coming in the future and who’s going to take over. Mark and Suzanne bust their behinds all day and every day. It will be an interesting transition, but I’m sure whoever they find to take over will take over the reins solidly.”
In 2010, after Pat Good closed the store, the Friends of Algiers Village purchased the 1817 Broad Brook House.
The Friends raised more than $500,000, including a $65,000 grant secured by U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., in partnership with the Preservation Trust of Vermont, for its renovation. The Friends outfitted the building with coolers, a freezer and commercial kitchen equipment, and the Tessitores reopened the market and deli in 2013.
“They leased the space, and they developed the business,” said Anne Rider, president of the Friends of Algiers board.
Now, the Tessitores are hoping to sell the business and its inventory within the space.
“The building will remain in our hands and will continue to be lovingly cared for and improved,” said Rider.
While they are retiring their aprons, the Tessitores, who are seeking proposals from interested parties, plan on remaining in Vermont, though they’re not quite sure what they will do with themselves after they sell the business.
“It’s a bit up in the air,” Marc Tessitore said. “We’re not selling to do anything specific.”
He said that vagueness also gives them plenty of time to find the right people to take over.
“The nice thing is, it’s all turnkey,” he said. “All the hard stuff has been done — the licensing, the permitting and then acquiring stuff over the years.”
He described the decision to step away as bittersweet.
“That is exactly the word,” he said, adding, “Hopefully, it will be a seamless transition.”
In 2010, the Tessitores and their two young children relocated to Guilford from New York City, where Marc had operated a prepared-foods store and catering company, Seasons Distinctive Catering, for a dozen years.
“I was running the company in the city remotely,” he said, “but not keeping that busy.”
One day in 2012, he saw an article in the Reformer about the Friends of Algiers’ hopes for the building.
“Suzanne looked at me and said, ‘Hey, why don’t you call these guys and see what the deal is?’ And I did. I called Eric [Morse, who was then president of the group].”
Morse gave Tessitore three days to present a business plan.
“If you gave me four weeks, I couldn’t write a business plan,” he said. “So I just wrote this long letter about how I felt about food, the importance of the way it makes people feel and the way it affects the community, and my background.”
Apparently, it was the right approach, because he and his wife beat out three other interested parties.
Tessitore graduated from culinary school in 1993, worked in a few restaurants and did some corporate cooking, too, before opening his catering business with a friend.
“As part of our catering business, on the Lower East Side we had a small retail shop,” he said. “Not nearly as extensive as this in terms of grocery and beer and wine. Basically, it was just a prepared food sort of style. So I had a familiarity with the concept of prepared foods.”
They also thought recreating a country store in Guilford was a concept whose time had arrived.
“There not being anything here in Guilford, the only opportunity was to drive at least as far as Exit 1.”
The Broad Brook House was originally a hotel and stage coach stop.
The renovated building has upstairs apartment rentals and also is home to Top Tier Bakery, operated by Britni Christiansen.
“She makes the best flourless chocolate torte in the world,” said Rider.
In addition to the torte, Top Tier also offers cupcakes, brownies and blondies, and fresh baked cookies, as well as daily specials, such as cakes and bars.
The renovation of the Broad Brook Building was part of a revitalization of Algiers Village that included a new waterline from Brattleboro and affordable housing through the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust.
“We couldn’t have reopened the store without a new source of water, and there were a lot of houses in town that had very minimal sources of fresh water,” said Rider.
Tessitore said he had a little bit of trepidation that local folks might not like a couple from Brooklyn coming to town and running the market. But he said that fear didn’t last long.
“We just did our best to provide what people wanted and be nice and homey, and I think that resonated,” he said.
He said when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, he realized how much people really appreciated the store.
“There were people who came in a couple days after we laid everybody off and said, ‘I want to put $300 on my account,” he said.
With his wife and two kids, they kept the store running, serving food off the back porch until some of the coronavirus uncertainty cleared away.
“I think the fact that we’re still here after two years of COVID says a tremendous amount about this store as an institution, but it really says more about the community that supported it during those months, especially March to December. Those were tough months for everybody.”
Oreste hopes whoever takes over from the Tessitores will continue the tradition and maybe even expand upon it.
“It would be cool to have performances here. Like a comedy show, open mics, readings and stuff,” he said. “I just hope for the best.”