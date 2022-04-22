SCARBOROUGH, MAINE — As part of its sustainability strategy and in recognition of Earth Month, Hannaford Supermarkets announced plans to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2024.
“Doing what’s right for our business includes doing what’s right for our associates, community, and our planet. Powering Hannaford with 100 percent renewable energy sources will make an immediate, positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mike Vail, president of Hannaford Supermarkets, which has a store in Brattleboro. “This is an important leap forward in our sustainability journey — and one that we hope sparks others to join. Prioritizing the health of our communities and the planet is a win for us all.”
Supermarkets are energy intensive due to simultaneous needs of heating and cooling. To reduce energy consumption and make the best use of the energy being used, Hannaford has implemented energy efficiency projects like LED lights, night shades, doors on cases and state-of-the-art refrigeration systems — and has rooftop solar on 10 of its stores.
Currently, Hannaford operates at 30 percent renewable energy by partnering with over 30 community solar projects across Maine, Massachusetts and New York.
Since the beginning of the decade, Hannaford has worked to reduce its energy consumption and converted 86.4MW of its remaining electricity usage to solar —enough electricity to power 16,000 typical homes for a year. Hannaford plans to couple its efforts of upgrades and conversions with integrating community and large-scale solar projects in Maine and New York to propel stores to the 100-percent-green milestone by 2024.
Hannaford, an Ahold Delhaize USA brand, has committed to be a net zero carbon business by 2040.