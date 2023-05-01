BRATTLEBORO — Hannaford in Brattleboro has designated the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired as the recipient of the Community Bag Program fundraising for May.
VABVI will receive $1 for every $2.50 Hannaford bag sold during May. Funds raised support services for Vermonters who are blind or visually impaired. VABVI, founded in 1926, enables blind and visually impaired Vermonters to be more independent, cultivate adaptive skills, and improve the quality of their life. VABVI is the only private non-profit in Vermont providing comprehensive support services for visually impaired Vermonters of all ages.
Call 1-800-639-5861 or visit www.vabvi.org for more information.