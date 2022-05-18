WILMINGTON — Leonardo and Clariana de Oliveira made their first visit to Vermont earlier this month. While eastbound on Route 9, the couple stopped at Hayseed Gifts in hopes of finding a few items to transport back to their home in Boston.
It was just before 5 p.m. on a Saturday and they would be the last paying customers of the day.
"We've been trying to visit the states around Massachusetts," Clariana de Oliveira said. She and her husband are natives of Brazil. After a few minutes of rushed browsing, they brought a coffee mug and a snow globe, both with Vermont themes, to the sales counter. Total sale: $21.94, including tax.
"We love to buy mugs and souvenirs to decorate our living room," Clariana de Oliveira said.
After they left, the store's owner reflected on the transaction.
"Most of my customers are either passing through or second-home owners," Stephanie Kaufman said. "We don't get that many local people."
Hayseed Gifts opened about 30 years ago in West Dover. Kaufman has forgotten the exact date. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall, turns 60 later this month, talks fast and moves quickly around her store. She was quite certain the shop was relocated to 27 W. Main St. in Wilmington in 2002.
“Business is the best it’s ever been,” Kaufman said. “Fortunately, or unfortunately, the pandemic was good to me.”
A native of Long Island, Kaufman named the store as a salute to her hometown of Oyster Bay, where she grew up in the Hicksville section of the township.
“Hicksville was named for Hicks, and he was a farmer,” she explained.
Kaufman had been coming to Vermont since she was a girl, she said, and had spent years working as a ski instructor.
Three decades ago, as she approached the age of 30, she decided to leave behind the seasonality of skiing and open a gift store that operated for 12 months a year.
She set out to make the inventory in her store unique, and quickly realized that most of the proprietors of the other gift shops in Vermont were trying to do the same thing. There were certain items that customers expected to find in such a store — including coffee mugs and T-shirts — but there was also room to add things not normally found as stock in a gift shop.
Kaufman sells wooden birdhouses, wampum earrings and rings made from the tusks of ancient Alaskan mammoths.
“What is this store?” she asked. “It’s everything. There is no rhyme or reason. I sell what sells.”
Some of the store’s best-sellers, Kaufman said, are the carved bears she sources from a merchant in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. These are priced from $320 to $66, depending on size. Some come with two-sided signs which can be turned to fit the occasion. One sign is carved with the letters “WELCOME,” while the other spells, “GO AWAY.”
For many retailers, the weeks before Christmas are the most important sales period of the year. At Hayseed Gifts, which depends on visitors and temporary residents for the bulk of its revenues, the high season runs from late June until early October.
“I don’t know how to use technology. I don’t know how to do anything, and I actually take pride in that,” Kaufman said. “I don’t really have a website.”
A friend of Kaufman’s with excellent penmanship updates the store’s chalkboard with information about the latest product offerings. She then takes a photo off the board and uploads it to shop’s Facebook page.
About two minutes before 5, a blond woman and a young teen boy walked into the store. Kaufman asked if they needed any help.
“We’re looking for cheese and maple syrup,” the woman said.
“We have neither,” Kaufman replied.
“No way!” the woman said. Kaufman told her she never carried cheese because Hayseed Gifts lacked refrigerated cases. She normally carried maple syrup, she said, but had been unable to secure a supply this year from her regular vendor.
As the woman and the boy walked for the door, Kaufman tried to interest them in some of the store’s other merchandise. How about something from Hayseed’s wonderful selection of hats, she asked. They thanked her and exited the shop.
“I struck out,” Kaufman said after the door was closed. She has dealt with thousands of people over the last 30 years but said she has not tired of talking to strangers. She has always been the only employee of Hayseed Gifts and understands sales are often initiated and closed with a few friendly words.
“I’ve got to go home,” she said, getting her things together behind the sales counter. She would then shut down and lock up the store. “I’ll be back tomorrow.”