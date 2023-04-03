SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont's non-profit community mental-health agency, was named one of Vermont's Best Places to Work in 2023 for the third year in a row.
Winners are chosen based on an in-depth confidential survey of staff covering all aspects of the employee experience. Staff feedback contributes to approximately 80 percent of the agency's evaluation. A comprehensive questionnaire was also completed by HCRS, providing the agency's policies, practices, and workforce demographics for the remainder of the assessment.
"We feel honored to receive this important recognition for the 3rd year in a row," said George Karabakakis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at HCRS. "One of our key strategic priorities is to foster a culture of care across our workforce. This award celebrates the emphasis we have placed on employee relations, engagement, and benefits."
HCRS offers a benefits package that includes options such as stipends for snow tires and CSAs, interest-free loans for personal computers, and a free meditation app, among others. The agency's flexible work schedules and work-from-home options are two other benefits that contribute to employee satisfaction.
HCRS is based out of Springfield, Vermont and provides mental health, substance use, and developmental disability services for more than 4,000 individuals across Windham and Windsor counties annually. The 500-plus staff work out of 16 locations across southeastern Vermont as well as provide services in local schools, in people's homes, and out in the community.
Vermont's Best Places to Work program is presented by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and the Vermont State Council. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, visit www.bestplacestoworkvt.com.