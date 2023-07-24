SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, has announced the appointment of 18 new professionals in June, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.
HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Mark Andrews - Service Coordinator in Brattleboro; Alecia Armstrong Tolosky - Community Support Specialist in Hartford; Erik Charon - Case Manager II in White River; Courtney Chouinard - Summer Program in Brattleboro; Heidi Conley - Area Manager in Springfield; Kade Fallin - DSP Community in Brattleboro; Elias Gradinger - Behavioral Support at Kindle Farm; Meryden Griffin Seaver - Bridge Coordinator in Springfield; Thomas Kauffman - Clinician in Springfield; Robert Kolodziej - DSP Community in Brattleboro; Aaron Laundry - Residential Specialist at Hilltop; Tonya Magoon - Intern in Springfield; Olivia McIntyre - Generalist I in Hartford; Benjamin Nelson-Betz - Summer Program in Brattleboro; Elizabeth Sellers-Bruch - Community Integration Specialist at Hilltop; Robert Slocum - Behavioral Interventionist in Springfield; Alexandra Wilson - Summer Program in Brattleboro and Deb Witkus - Community Engagement Coordinator in Brattleboro.
These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.