SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, announced the appointment of 24 new professionals hired from June through July whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions.
Samuel Annis — behavioral interventionist at Kindle Farm; Adam Altshuler — assistant director of the summer program at Kindle Farm; Mallory Bigelow — residential specialist at Beekman House; Lenore Bresnick — mathematics teacher during summer programs at Kindle Farm; Trina Brewington — clinical intern in Brattleboro; Sarah Buckingham — intern in Springfield; Noah Campbell — direct service provider in Bellows Falls; Patrick Caron — bus driver for summer programs at Kindle Farm; Courtney Chouinard — summer camp counselor in Brattleboro; Terri Derby — residential specialist at Alternatives; Moussoumakan Diallo Peharrie — residential specialist at Meadowview; Mary-Beth Fitch — vocational specialist in Springfield; Grahame Heavener — residential specialist at Hilltop; Regina King — accounting manager in Springfield, James Paradis — peer support specialist in Springfield; Annie Petersen — farm manager at Kindle Farm; Rebecca Simon — IFBS program coordinator in White River Junction; Elizabeth Stepler — children’s respite provider in Springfield; Emily Vrissis — children’s OP clinician I in WRJ; Lily Walker Money — direct service provider employment in Windsor; Gerald Webster — direct service provider in Windsor; Alexandra Wilson — summer camp counselor in Brattleboro; Christopher Winslow — behavioral staff for summer programs at Kindle Farm and Kelly Woodside — children’s clinical intern in WRJ.
These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability programs, which serve 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties.