BRATTLEBORO — Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) announced $79,000 was awarded for a project at 22-26 High Street, part of over $860,000 for rehabilitation and revitalization projects throughout Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers.
The Brattleboro project includes façade improvements and code upgrades to a five-story downtown block, providing space for a restaurant, maker’s market, offices, and studios.
"We are extremely grateful to receive this funding assistance for the ongoing rehabilitation project of High Street & Green," said Tom Bodett, co-founder of Hatchspace at 22 High St. "As the home of the HatchSpace community woodworking shop, Wheelhouse Clay Center, Vermont Center for Photography, A Vermont Table and about twenty other artists and enterprises we feel obligated to provide a safe, healthy, and attractive building where we can thrive and meet the needs of our users and supporters. It is a grand old building with a storied history in the heart of downtown Brattleboro. These tax credits will allow us to finish the current phase of improvements as we look forward to completing the long list of essential work over the next two to three years. Thank you, Vermonters, for making this possible."
Along with the High Street project, these awards are expected to help generate over $20 million in building improvements around the state. Other projects are located in Bennington, White River Junction, Enosburg, Jeffersonville and Rutland.
“These investments are impactful, supporting local businesses, creating new housing, and improving the economic vitality of our community centers,” said Scott in a news release. “This kind of targeted investment in our downtowns and village centers, along with the strategic use of federal relief dollars, shows what we can do to make Vermont an even better place to live and visit.”