MANCHESTER — Friends and family gathered at Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home on Aug. 23 for a portrait unveiling in honor of the late Gerrit Kouwenhoven, who served in various capacities at Hildene for 18 years.
Beginning in 1983 as director of development, he progressed to administrative director and was subsequently promoted to vice-president of administration. In 1987, Gerrit became executive director and led Hildene in that role for another 15 years until his retirement in 2001 when he was succeeded by Seth Bongartz.
Under Gerrit’s leadership, the historic home grew to be one of Vermont's premiere tourist attractions. Gerrit brought a level of grace and class not only to Hildene's board meetings, but also to those of the many other organizations in Vermont which he served, the organization said in a release. As a leader in the nonprofit sector, he embodied exemplary traits: respect for others, the ability to listen, commitment, dedication, and integrity.
Artist David Melchior and Gerrit were distant cousins, as well as friends and classmates at Scarsdale High School in Scarsdale, N.Y.. After serving a tour in the Marine Corps, David attended Syracuse University's School of Fine Arts. He left for Warren, Vermont in late 1963 and lived in the Mad River Valley for over 20 years. He was honored to be approached to memorialize his friend Gerrit. Some of Melchior's landscapes are displayed in the Vermont Statehouse.
Hildene is grateful to Karen and Bob Allen, Martha and Rich Heilemann, and Verrall and Don Keelan for commissioning the portrait and making the celebration possible.
Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home was built in 1905 as Mary and Robert Todd Lincoln’s summer home. Robert was Abraham Lincoln’s sole heir to survive to adulthood. For more information and calendar listings, visit www.hildene.org.