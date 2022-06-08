HINSDALE, N.H. — Two weeks ago, NextEra, which hopes to build a 50-megawatt solar array, Chariot Solar, off Monument Road, suspended its application process.
In a May 24 letter to the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee, Douglas Patch, attorney for NextEra, wrote that his client needed to delay its application for six months because of a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation prompted by a complaint filed by Auxin Solar, a solar panel manufacturer in California.
Auxin’s trade petition states manufacturers in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia are using components manufactured in China, which was slapped with tariffs under the Trump administration.
“About three quarters of solar panels installed in the U.S. last year came from Southeast Asia,” Patch wrote. “A final determination from the DOC, including whether the United States will impose duties retroactively, is expected to be months away. The uncertainty caused by the DOC investigation and the impact it may have on the economics of solar projects is causing delays and, in some cases, the cancellation of solar energy projects.”
On Monday, the Biden administration announced it was suspending the tariffs imposed by the previous administration for two years and invoking the Defense Production Act to push U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and several other clean energy technologies.
“During the two-year tariff suspension window, the U.S. solar industry can return to rapid deployment while the Defense Production Act helps grow American solar manufacturing,” stated Solar Energy Industries Association president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper in a news release issued Monday.
Michelle Lewis, a White River Junction writer and editor for Electrek, a news website that covers electric transportation and clean energy, said the investigation created much uncertainty for solar installers around the country.
“The case could have resulted in a drop of 24 gigawatts of planned solar capacity over the next two years, which is more solar than the industry installed in all of 2021,” Lewis said. “$52 billion of utility-scale investment was at risk.”
“We are reviewing and evaluating next steps for Chariot Solar as the situation continues to evolve,” responded Matt Eisley, spokesman for NextEra, to the tariff suspension. “We are committed to working closely with our customers, landowners, communities and suppliers, and are encouraged by this positive step forward.”
Biden’s action to put a hold on tariffs will provide a lifeline to the U.S. solar industry, Lewis said.
“It will protect existing solar jobs, allow new solar jobs to be created, and open the floodgates for the rapid growth of the solar industry.”
While domestic production of solar panels is ramping up at an incredible pace, Lewis said, it’s still only “a drop in the bucket” of demand. Invoking the Defense Production Act could help accelerate U.S. manufacturing, she said.
“It’s super-exciting, but it’s all just right on the cusp,” she said. “It’s a major and significant operation that will take years to establish.”
Following the Department of Commerce’s announcement in March that it was starting the tariff investigation, the Solar Energy Industries Association reported that 83 percent of U.S. solar companies were experiencing delayed or canceled solar panel deliveries.
“Initiation of this investigation is already causing massive disruption in the solar industry, and it will severely harm American solar businesses and workers and increase costs for American families as long as it continues,” states a May 1 letter signed by a number of senators, including Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire.
The four Southeast Asian countries account for 80 percent of the panels imported to the United States and more than 50 percent of the country’s panel supply.
Biden’s actions won’t stop the Department of Commerce’s investigation, which has the power to retroactively institute tariffs of between 50 and 250 percent if it finds China and the four countries attempted to circumvent the process.
If the tariffs go ahead, a project like the one in Hinsdale could expect its costs to increase by more than $30 million, states the letter from the federal legislators.
While NextEra has declined to comment on the cost of the project, Ranger Solar, which was bought out by NextEra, proposed a 65-megawatt project at the site in the Hinsdale Business Park with a price tag of $50 million.
In March, before the Department of Commerce announced the tariff investigation, NextEra announced it was canceling the Chinook Solar Project, a 30-megawatt solar array in Fitzwilliam, N.H. NextEra cited costs associated with integrating Chinook to the larger power grid as one factor, reported the Keene Sentinel.
“The Chariot Solar Project remains in development,” wrote NextEra spokesman Matt Eissey in a May 13 email to the Reformer. “We are committed to bringing a project that is good for the community, including numerous economic benefits such as the potential for millions of dollars in additional tax revenue and job creation. We will continue to work closely with local officials to address any questions or concerns about our proposed project or solar energy development.”